Mark Hartley explains why he thinks these three FTSE 100 shares could provide spectacular dividend returns for years to come.

My top 3 FTSE 100 shares for passive income investors to consider

The FTSE 100’s long history of dependable dividends always grabs my attention — especially when an investor’s priority is reliable, long-term passive income. There’s a lot to be said for British stocks that keep handing out cash returns no matter the macro backdrop.

Here are three favorites of mine to consider, and each one’s paid uninterrupted dividends for over 20 years.

HSBC

HSBC (LSE: HSBA) isn’t just the UK’s largest bank — it’s a dividend stalwart. The past five years have seen its share price rise a whopping 215%, reflecting a resilient recovery after the pandemic.

Operating profit sits at £18.86bn, with a net margin of 12.5% – that’s healthy by any bank’s standards. The group’s dividend yield clocks in at 5.1%, supported by a payout ratio of 65.4%.

The best part? It boasts four years of consecutive dividend growth, despite global rate volatility and a barrage of challenging macro conditions.​

HSBC’s recent performance is underpinned by sustained earnings growth, especially in its Asia division, and a solid balance sheet. The bank’s board is poised to approve a third interim dividend payout for 2025, highlighting its ongoing commitment to rewarding investors.

But there are always one or two risks to take into account. Due to its geographical reach, HSBC’s fortunes are closely tied to global economic cycles and regulatory developments, especially in Asia. Any sudden geopolitical shocks or credit losses could hurt future profits and slow dividend growth.​

National Grid

The UK’s largest utilities provider, National Grid (LSE: NG.), is one stock I always feel safe with when seeking stable returns. Its regulated price controls help reduce risk and keep cash flow predictable.

While share price growth is minimal, strong profitability and an operating margin of 25% reflect the company’s sturdy fundamentals. National Grid’s dividend yield sits at 4%, with a payout ratio of 77.4% and a robust cash dividend coverage ratio (DCR) of 3.5. That indicates a healthy capacity to maintain payments.​

Recent results reveal record capital investment, driving asset growth by 10% in 2025 and enabling continued shareholder distributions.

The company still faces risks, though: regulatory changes or unexpected shifts in electricity demand could impact profitability and, consequently, dividend stability.

But in my opinion, the overall business model remains attractive for long-term, predictable returns.​

Diageo

Diageo (LSE: DGE) has endured a bumpy ride these past few years, with the shares down 30%. And yet it still stands as one of the FTSE 100’s most dependable income stocks.

Recently, it’s been hinting at signs of a turnaround, boosted by recovering demand for premium spirits and beers. The alcohol giant carries a dividend yield of 4.3%, a payout ratio of 96%, and a DCR of 1.9.

While payout growth has paused, analysts expect it to resume with moderate increases through 2028.​

The recent 6% jump in the share price on solid annual results indicates market optimism about its renewed strategic focus and cost savings plans.

But it’s not in the clear yet. With a high payout ratio, there’s little room for error if profits remain suppressed. Also, global supply chain pressures or consumer shifts could test the group’s resilience.

Still, it sells some of my favourite brands like Johnnie Walker and Guinness. And with those leading the recovery, I think it’s worth keeping an eye on for value and income.​