Meet the S&P 500 stock I’ve just added to my portfolio

The S&P 500 is currently a tale of two cities. While big tech companies are doing pretty well (both in terms of share prices and profit growth) the rest of the index is much more muted.
I think however, there are long-term opportunities in the shares that are out of fashion at the moment. And one stock I’ve started buying recently is Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO).
Insurance
This is an insurance broker or, more accurately, a collection of businesses that connect people looking to insure specific risks with companies selling protection.
The firm focuses on mid-market clients. These are customers needing more than a local broker can offer but benefitting from a more bespoke service than large multinationals offer.
That speaks to Brown & Brown’s business model, a decentralised approach allows its individual operations to use local knowledge and maintain close relationships with clients.
The firm however, also benefits from the kind of scale that helps it negotiate preferential terms with insurers. And that’s another important strength of the business.
Growth
Acquiring other businesses is a key part of the company’s growth strategy. This immediately boosts revenues, but it also brings in valuable expertise and established client relationships.
This can be risky and the range of available targets is decreasing as both Brown & Brown and Arthur J Gallagher are making acquisitions. But I think there’s still reason for optimism.
Importantly though, the insurance brokerage industry is more fragmented than most, with at least half the market distributed among thousands of smaller operations. That means there should be opportunities available for Brown & Brown to pursue for some time. And that’s even before getting into a huge international market beyond the US.
Why now?
Brown & Brown shares are up 87% over the last five years, but I think now is my time to buy. And this is because of what’s going on in the insurance industry.
Insurance markets are competitive at the moment, with a lot of carriers competing for business. And that’s resulting in lower prices – and lower commissions for brokers. There are signs of this continuing too. Last week, Progressive – a US insurer with a disciplined approach to underwriting – reporting premium growth below expectations last week.
Brown & Brown reports earnings next week and a modest update could make the stock fall. But I think the share price is attractive where it is and I don’t want to risk it going up.
Long-term investing
Brown & Brown’s the kind of stock I like to buy – a growing business in an important industry. And the combination of scale and local expertise is also a strong one.
Most of the time, the stock market recognises this and reflects it in the share price. But more competitive insurance markets can create unusual opportunities. That’s what I think I’m seeing at the moment. And that’s why I’ve been buying the stock.