Harvey Jones is thrilled with the performance of the Lloyds share price, and asked artificial intelligence to predict whether it’s likely to carry on climbing.

I asked ChatGPT where the Lloyds share price will be in one year. It said…

The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price has been a FTSE 100 success story. It’s climbed 35% over the last year and an impressive 207% over five. All dividends are on top of that, and the trailing yield is currently 3.75%.

As someone who holds the stock, I’m thrilled. I’m also curious to see what happens next. So I asked ChatGPT to predict where Lloyds shares might stand in a year’s time — fully aware that large-language models can’t forecast market movements any more than the rest of us. I treated its response as a conversation starter rather than a credible forecast.

Rather than coming out with a straightforward share price forecast, which would at least have given me something to bounce off, it played safe by offering a cautious (and largely useless) range of three potential outcomes for October 2026:

Bull case: (with a steady UK economy, easing inflation, stable profits): 105p or higher.

Bear case: (rate cuts, weaker margins, economic slowdown): to 70p to 75p.

Base (mid) case: around 90p to 95p.

FTSE 100 bank opportunity

Disappointed with the results, I decided to seek some human inspiration. That’s easy enough, with 18 brokers currently offering one-year forecasts for Lloyds.

Together, they produce a consensus target of 94.5p. If correct, that would mark growth of about 12% from today’s 84.5p. Add the forward dividend yield of roughly 4%, and the total return could hit 16%. That would represent a slowdown from the explosive run we’ve seen, but still a decent outcome. It’s still only a prediction, though.

Those broker forecasts vary widely, from as low as 74p to as high as 105p, reflecting just how uncertain the next year looks.

Invest for the long term

Lower interest rates could squeeze the bank’s net interest margin, while a weak UK economy could lead to more bad-loan provisions and softer demand for mortgages and savings products. There’s also talk of a possible windfall tax in the November Budget, which could hit profits and limit shareholder returns.

So what do we do with that? In my view, we return to Motley Fool basics. We should never worry too much about where a share price will go over the next 12 months. The shortest period anybody should hold a stock is five years anyway, and ideally longer.

That allows them to see through the short-term ups and downs, and allow time for reinvested dividends to compound and grow. Personally, I hope to hold my Lloyds shares for life, a period that with luck will run into decades. But, like I said, the future is not ours to see.

Stock picks, not chatbots

Ultimately, my personal view, after doing the research, is that Lloyds is a terrific long-term buy-and-hold for both dividend income and share price growth. I think the shares are well worth considering today. Despite their strong run, they trade at a relatively modest price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2.

Admittedly, the shares could take a beating if we get a stock market crash, as people repeatedly keep claiming is likely. Even if we did, I wouldn’t sell. Instead, I’d take the opportunity to buy even more Lloyd shares at the lower price. Who needs robots, anyway?