Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much money do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA if aiming to retire a millionaire?

How much money do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA if aiming to retire a millionaire?

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down exactly how much money it could take for investors to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA when starting from scratch in 2025.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the best ways to build wealth in the stock market entirely tax-free. And with thousands of UK and US stocks to choose from, investors are spoilt for choice when aiming to build diversified market-beating portfolios.

But it’s no secret that building wealth in the stock market requires some upfront capital. So, just how much money does it take to reach millionaire status in an ISA? Let’s find out.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Crunching the numbers

Reaching £1,000,000 in an ISA is an ambitious goal. But as almost 5,000 investors have already proved, it’s not an impossible one. And it all boils down to consistency.

The FTSE 100 has historically generated an average annual return of 8% per year. And by building a portfolio that replicates this return over the long run, investing just £500 a month is enough to reach millionaire territory in approximately 34 years.

At this rate, a total of £204,000 would have been invested, with £849,293 of pure investment profit.

Building wealth faster

Waiting just over three decades is obviously quite a long time, especially for investors seeking to retire a little earlier. And since there’s no guarantee the FTSE 100 will continue to generate an 8% return moving forward, investors relying on index funds might have to wait even longer.

Fortunately, this is where stock picking can be a game-changer. By investing exclusively in the best and brightest businesses, the journey to ISA millionaire status can be drastically accelerated. Of course, this strategy also comes with increased risk. After all, investing in the wrong stocks could actually destroy wealth instead of building it.

A perfect example of successful stock picking in action over the last 20 years is Halma (LSE:HLMA). Including dividends, the safety and life protection equipment business has generated a total return of 3,325%.

That works out to a 19.3% annualised return – enough to transform a £500 monthly investment into £1m in just under 19 years. In other words, a 40-year-old with next to no savings in 2005 who consistently invested in Halma shares can now enjoy retirement with a tax-free £1,000,000 pension pot.

Still worth considering?

Halma’s enormous long-term success stems from a combination of consistent organic growth, steady margin expansion, and prudent capital allocation by its leadership. In 2025, the business continues to exhibit these winning traits, in my opinion.

While organic growth has slowed, profits continue to reach record highs, with dividends enjoying 46 years of consecutive payout hikes. It seems that, regardless of economic conditions, demand for Halma’s products and services remains strong, translating into impressive free cash flow generation that continues to compound.

This certainly helps explain the bullish outlook from several institutional analysts. However, even the optimists have identified some credible risks for investors to keep an eye on.

Macroeconomic threats such as rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions could adversely impact the business in the short term. And those threats are only being compounded by rivals seeking to encroach on the group’s market share.

Pairing this with a lofty valuation opens the door to volatility if Halma starts to stumble. But should that happen, it could create a buying opportunity for long-term ISA investors. That’s why I think investors may want to investigate Halma shares further today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With a yield of 9%, is this FTSE 100 dividend stock simply too good to ignore?

| Paul Summers

This cheap stock boasts the highest yield in the FTSE 100. But is there a chance it may be cut…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s made billions in nervous markets. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

While volatile stock markets can be scary even for experienced investors, Warren Buffett has learned how to use them to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy growth or value stocks in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why abandoning simplistic, binary concepts related to value and growth stocks can lead to market-beating returns.

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Could the Tesla stock price shatter the $500 barrier?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sees both sides of the coin when trying to understand the current Tesla stock price. Could the prospect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 be headed for a crash? Here’s my plan!

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 has had a brilliant 2025 to date, albeit a volatile one. Can it last? Our writer's not…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

These penny shares are crushing the market in 2025, but they might still be cheap!

| Alan Oscroft

Penny shares often bring volatility risk to our investments. But we can also see some scorching recoveries when they head…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

The 3 largest dividend stock holdings in my rapidly-growing retirement portfolio are…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In recent years, these three dividend stocks have provided prolific returns for Edward Sheldon, boosting his retirement savings significantly.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

By 2026, Greggs could be serving up annual passive income of…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs' shares have crashed nearly 50% in a little over 12 months! Do they now offer as much value as…

Read more »