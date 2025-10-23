Member Login
After plunging 33% is the Glencore share price now flashing 'Buy, Buy'?

Harvey Jones loves buying FTSE 100 stocks with massive recovery potential. After a sharp fall in Glencore’s share price, he wonders if it fits the bill.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The Glencore (LSE: GLEN) share price has had a poor run, and the dividends haven’t been much either. That’s bad news for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), because I added the stock in the summer of 2023.

The FTSE 100 commodity miner and trader wasn’t doing particularly well then, so I hoped I was picking up a bargain buy with recovery potential. Alas, no. Unfortunately, the shares kept sliding, leaving me nursing a 25% loss while earning less dividend income than I’d hoped too.

I’m not the only one suffering. Glencore stock’s down 17% over the last year, and 33% over three years. I’ve even been tempted to sell in gloomy moments, but one thing stopped me. Sod’s law. The moment I banked my loss, Glencore would fly. Always happens. Oh, and there’s another reason…

FTSE 100 recover play

Commodity stocks are famously cyclical. Producers ramp up output when prices are high, creating oversupply that pushes prices down, and along with them, profits and share prices.

Demand also follows the business cycle. Natural resources boom in good times and slump during recessions. China’s voracious appetite for metals and minerls propped up the sector for decades, but its growth has stalled despite repeated stimulus from Beijing. Add a slowing US economy and ongoing trade tensions, and Glencore’s feeling the squeeze. A strong US dollar has made metals more expensive globally, hitting demand, while inflation remains sticky. If interest rates fall, the sector should get a boost.

Mixed results

Glencore’s first-half results on 6 August did little to reverse the trend. Half-year adjusted core earnings fell 14% to $5.4bn, and marketing operating profits slid 8% to $1.8bn. Falling coal prices were the main drag, while copper production also declined. A rare positive was that cobalt output, crucial for electric car batteries, jumped 19% to 18,900 tonnes.

The board’s looking to steady things by making $1bn in cost savings and to be fair Glencore shares have climbed 33% over the past six months.

Longer-term investors will wonder what I’m moaning about. They’ve doubled their money, with the stock up just over 100% over five years. Dividends will be on top. This shows how returns come in cycles.

Brokers stay cautious

I’m not the only one who’s wary. On 8 October, Berenberg downgraded Glencore from Buy to Hold, keeping its price target at 350p over concerns about copper production. That’s just a squeak above today’s 341p.

Other brokers are more positive, as consensus forecasts produce a median target of just over 392p, up 15% from today. The forecast yield of 2.2% would come on top.

To my surprise, 11 out of 19 analysts name Glencore a Strong Buy, with two more saying Buy. None say Sell. So they believe Glencore’s flashing ‘Buy, Buy’. I’m less convinced.

Patience required

Investors might consider buying if they’re happy to sit tight and wait for the cycle to swing back. For now, I’m holding and hoping that one day, things pick up. But when I look at the FTSE 100, I can say see loads of stocks screaming ‘buy me’ right now. Glencore just isn’t one of them. I’ll turn my attention elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

