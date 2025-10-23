Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 8%+ yields! Are these jaw-dropping FTSE dividend shares a golden income opportunity?

8%+ yields! Are these jaw-dropping FTSE dividend shares a golden income opportunity?

Harvey Jones is a huge fan of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares. They aren’t without risks, but have brilliant long-term income and growth potential.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 contains some staggeringly generous dividend shares today. Three currently yield more than 8%, with one a whisker away from 9%.  A few more pay more than 7%, while several others deliver income of over 6% a year. Any share price growth investors get will be on top of that.

Aha, sceptics will say, but a sky-high yield often signals trouble. That’s true. Vodafone‘s a classic example. At times the telecoms giant yielded more than 10%, but that didn’t last. In 2019, payouts were slashed by 40%, and this year they were halved again. Today, the yield’s a more modest 4.3%, though at least the shares are finally rising.

Still, high yields can also be genuine opportunities. As ever, it all depends on the stock in question.

Financials doing the heavy lifting

I hold three of the FTSE 100’s top four yielders in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP): Legal & General Group, Phoenix Group Holdings and M&G (LSE: MNG). All yield more than 7.7%, with Legal & General offering a huge 8.8%.

I also own housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which yields 8.6% and was in the FTSE 100 until recently. Today, it resides in the FTSE 250. These are incredible rates of income, miles above today’s FTSE 100 average yield of 3.15%.

They’re a bit too concentrated in financial services, but I love it when those big fat dividends hit my SIPP. I’ve studied the company accounts and the boards look determined to maintain payouts. There are no guarantees. Taylor Wimpey trimmed its dividend by 1.25% in 2024, while the rest plan modest increases of around 2% going forward.

Not every super yielder tempts. WPP has a headline 10.8% yield, but don’t be fooled. The FTSE 100 media and advertising giant’s shares are in freefall, and the dividend will be cut by 50% in November.

M&G’s my favourite

Of the bunch, M&G’s my pick. It’s given me share price growth as well as income. The stock’s up 27% in the last year and 50% over five years. With reinvested dividends, investors would have more than doubled their money.

Over the past five years, its dividend growth averages a modest 2.4% a year, but the high yield makes up for it. The group’s Solvency II coverage ratio stood at 230% in the first half of 2025, even after funding the May payout. While operating capital generation dipped to £408m from £486m year-on-year, it grew on an underlying basis. The dividend looks solid, but no guarantees.

M&G’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5 suggests it’s fairly priced, and analysts expect the yield to hold above 8% in 2026. There are risks. A stock market crash could hammer assets under management and fund inflows, while as an active manager M&G faces a constant threat from the popularity of low-cost, passive ETFs.

However, I’d still say it’s well worth income-focused investors considering today. I’d say the same for Phoenix and Taylor Wimpey – I think the housebuilder is a brilliant potential recovery play, for when interest rates fall and the economy and housing market pick up. Legal & General’s underwhelming, but I’ll give it time.

Where else can I get this level of passive income? That’s the beauty of FTSE 100 dividend stocks, and why I think they’re a golden opportunity today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
US Stock

Why quantum stocks in an ISA could be a great long-term buy for investors

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through one of the hottest topics in the market right now and explains how an ISA could…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

After plunging 33% is the Glencore share price now flashing ‘Buy, Buy’?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying FTSE 100 stocks with massive recovery potential. After a sharp fall in Glencore's share price, he…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I was both right and wrong about this FTSE 250 value stock, but now the outlook’s clear!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks about a FTSE 250 share that's fallen 20% in the past month and has a tricky path…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Despite trading near a 15-year high after yesterday’s Q3 results, Barclays’ share price could still have this much value left in it…

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price jumped on three key announcements in yesterday’s Q3 numbers release, but there could still be a surprising…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How big does your SIPP have to be to target a £2,000 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks to generate a high and rising…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Forget that record $350bn cash position! Warren Buffett just bought these 10 stocks

| John Fieldsend

As headlines are made about his record cash position, Warren Buffett has been quietly making some very interesting stock buys.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Targeting £1,000 a month passive retirement income? Aim to invest this much in a Stocks and Shares ISA…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the tax benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA could offer UK investors aiming to build a steady…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

The hidden gem among UK shares that’s outshining Rolls-Royce!

| Mark Hartley

Discover how one small-cap UK share is outpacing leading stocks such as Rolls-Royce, and see what’s driving its impressive growth…

Read more »