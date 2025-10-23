Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7% dividend yield! Are passive income investors sleeping on Mondi?

7% dividend yield! Are passive income investors sleeping on Mondi?

FTSE 100 dividend stock Mondi (LSE:MNDI) has been under pressure of late, but is it one for passive income investors to look at?

Posted by
Ken Hall
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A 7% dividend yield is enough to grab any income investor’s attention, and Mondi (LSE:MNDI) is no exception.

The FTSE 100 paper and packaging group doesn’t necessarily spring to mind as a top dividend stock. However, this £3.6bn market cap company has quietly been climbing towards the top of the Footsie dividend payout tables.

What’s happening to the Mondi share price?

The company’s shares have drifted this year and are sitting at £8.49 as I write on 23 October and coming off a 12-year low.

It’s been an unfortunate combination of factors that have hit the company’s valuation in recent times. Revenue has been hit by lower pulp prices, which have been in long-term decline as well as falling demand since the pandemic.

Combine this with higher transport and energy costs, and profits have slumped. The company is focusing its efforts on cost-cutting initiatives and pausing expenditure, but I think it needs to see a serious demand pickup to deliver a long-term stable dividend.

The good news for investors is that increasing e-commerce activity could be the shot in the arm the stock needs. Demand for packaging is likely to increase in the near future while the company also positions itself towards sustainability-focused packaging solutions for the future.

Valuation

Mondi currently trades on a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23 with a dividend yield around 7.1%. That is nearly double the Footsie average yield, which could be worth considering for income investors despite the recent share price struggles.

I think there are two key questions that investors should answer when it comes to buying Mondi shares.

Firstly, are the long-term trends and business positioning supportive of growing revenues and profitability? And secondly, despite recent challenges, have the company’s shares been oversold? Could they be worth picking up near a 12-year low?

Risk and reward

I like that the company has a strong foothold in everyday packaging rather than heavy industry. The group’s operating structure provides scale across kraft paper, corrugated solutions, and flexible packaging, which I think helps to spread risk across customers and end uses.

Income is a clear draw card here. A yield north of 7%, supported by consistent distributions could appeal to those building a passive income.

Of course, there are risks involved. Packaging demand is cyclical, so periods of reduced demand and weaker consumer spending can put pressure on profits and dividends. Similarly, cost pressures can eat away at margins even if revenues stabilise.

Key takeaways

For passive income investors, the company’s 7.1% yield is very attractive and I like that its core markets are tied to everyday needs.

Having said that, given the current earnings outlook and P/E ratio, I do think there are better value options than Mondi right now which have a more stable outlook for their long-term income potential.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

How on earth has the ITV share price fallen by 75%?

| Ben McPoland

The ITV share price slumped 8% yesterday, leaving this unpopular FTSE 250 stock with a dirt-cheap valuation and 7.3% dividend…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The Fresnillo share price falls 17% in a week as gold and silver slip. Time to load up?

| Alan Oscroft

Will the recent Fresnillo share price falls lead the way for a wider sell-off of gold, silver and other precious…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
US Stock

Why quantum stocks in an ISA could be a great long-term buy for investors

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through one of the hottest topics in the market right now and explains how an ISA could…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

After plunging 33% is the Glencore share price now flashing ‘Buy, Buy’?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying FTSE 100 stocks with massive recovery potential. After a sharp fall in Glencore's share price, he…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Are these jaw-dropping FTSE dividend shares a golden income opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a huge fan of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares. They aren't without risks, but have brilliant long-term…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I was both right and wrong about this FTSE 250 value stock, but now the outlook’s clear!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks about a FTSE 250 share that's fallen 20% in the past month and has a tricky path…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Despite trading near a 15-year high after yesterday’s Q3 results, Barclays’ share price could still have this much value left in it…

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price jumped on three key announcements in yesterday’s Q3 numbers release, but there could still be a surprising…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How big does your SIPP have to be to target a £2,000 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks to generate a high and rising…

Read more »