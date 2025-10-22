Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: analysts think this FTSE 100 share price is set to climb 49%!

Prediction: analysts think this FTSE 100 share price is set to climb 49%!

The FTSE 100 has had a strong 2025 so far. But do these forecasts mean I’ve found a stock that’s still seriously undervalued?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Entain (LSE: ENT) share price has fallen 20% in the past five years while the FTSE 100 has risen 60%. But analysts are forecasting a happier future for the sports betting company.

In fact, Goldman Sachs raised its share price target on the stock to 1,100p in October. And that’s still below a consensus price of 1,175p. With the shares hovering around 790p at the time of writing, that would be a stunning 49% rise.

What happened?

We can see from the above chart that this looks like one of the FTSE 100’s more volatile share prices. And considering the business it’s in, I’m not surprised. Profiting from sports gambling depends so much on what’s happening each year. I’d expect the soccer World Cup to attract far more punters than the World Curling Championships, for example.

This is a business at the mercy of government regulation too. And it seems Chancellor Rachel Reeves might have the gambling industry in sight as a potential source of more tax revenue. In fact, she’s said companies in the sector “should pay their fair share of taxes and we will make sure that happens.”

That’s got to be one of the key risks right now. And I suspect such fears were partly behind the market’s unenthusiastic reaction to August’s expectations-busting interim results.

Even October’s trading update didn’t lift the share price. That’s even though CEO Stella David said: “With Entain becoming ever stronger and BetMGM growing profitably, we are increasingly confident in delivering consistent underlying growth and generating more than £0.5bn of annual cash from 2028.

What next?

In some ways this might look like a money-for-nothing business. You take someone’s money on a bet, and usually don’t give them anything back. There’s clearly more to it than that though, and margins can sometimes be surprisingly thin.

For the 2024 full year, Entain posted a loss after tax of £461m. That’s even with net gaming revenue reaching £5,162m in the year. So what’s behind these ambitious broker price targets?

Analysts still see a bottom-line loss this year, but only a small one. They predict a bounce back to strongly-positive earnings in 2026, suggesting a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16 that year. It’s been dropping as analysts have upped their forecasts over the past few months. And a further mooted rise in 2027 would drop the P/E as low as 12.

The overall broker take on it? It’s one of the strongest Buy consensuses I can see for a FTSE 100 stock right now.

Winning odds?

I like these forecasts, and I like the way Entain is turning its business round so strongly. And coupled with a price target that might net us a 49% gain in a relatively short time, I think this is definitely worthy of consideration.

But, thinking on the damage a big tax hike could do, I’ll wait until after November’s Budget. And I’ll then revisit Entain as a possible long-term investment.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This one-time penny stock just surged 146% on the Nasdaq! Is it heading higher? 

| Ben McPoland

The Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) share price is up more than 600% inside a week! Ben McPoland takes a closer look…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Could a 22% fall in the share price of this FTSE share be a major buying opportunity?

| James Beard

A major drop in the stock market valuation of this FTSE share follows a spat with one of its rivals.…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

A £24,000 monthly second income from an ISA or SIPP! See how much you need to invest

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how it's possible to generate a highly generous second income stream by investing tax-efficiently in a spread…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

The Fresnillo share price has crashed, but I don’t think it’s game over

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Fresnillo share price has fallen in recent days but points to signs that this isn't…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Next month, could Burberry become an income share again?

| James Beard

With its interim results due soon, James Beard considers whether this FTSE 100 luxury fashion brand could soon regain its…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

The BT share price slides 5% on broker downgrades! Is the 4.5% yield still worth it?

| Mark Hartley

The BT share price has slipped by over 5% in the past month following scepticism from brokers. Mark Hartley wonders…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price has soared – but is the real growth story still ahead?

| Andrew Mackie

Despite rising 140% in the last five years, Andrew Mackie believes there's still more juice in the tank when it…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

This beaten-up S&P 500 stock reminds me of Rolls-Royce shares in 2022…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares were hated back in 2022 but they have gone on to deliver brilliant returns. Could this tech stock…

Read more »