Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A £24,000 monthly second income from an ISA or SIPP! See how much you need to invest

A £24,000 monthly second income from an ISA or SIPP! See how much you need to invest

Harvey Jones shows how it’s possible to generate a highly generous second income stream by investing tax-efficiently in a spread of FTSE 100 shares.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a second income is one of the smartest things an investor can do. For me, it’s not about chasing get-rich-quick schemes, but steadily compounding returns inside an Stocks and Shares ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) to eventually live off the dividends.

Imagine earning an extra £2,000 a month, or £24,000 a year, without working longer hours or taking on side gigs. It might sound like fantasy, but with time, patience and discipline, it can be done.

How much capital’s needed

To generate £24,000 of annual income, I’d need a portfolio of roughly £480,000 delivering a 5% yield. Investors could target this through a mix of UK dividend shares, income-focused funds and investment trusts.

Reaching that figure won’t happen overnight, of course. Someone investing £500 each month and achieving average annual returns of 8% could get there in about 25 years. If they generate a lower total return of 6%, it would take just under 30 years. That’s the power of compound growth, where gains are reinvested to generate even more gains over time.

The key is consistency: investing regularly, staying the course, and letting time do most of the heavy lifting

Land Securities: dividend hero

Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) is among the FTSE 100 companies offering strong income potential today. The commercial property trust, known as Landsec, owns and manages offices, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK.

It’s been a bumpy ride lately, as working from home hits office demand, while the cost-of-living crisis and online retail hits shopping centre footfall. The shares are still down 4.5% over the past year, but have risen 12.8% in the last month, suggesting sentiment may be improving. Despite those swings, the dividend yield remains appealing at around 6.52%, comfortably above the index average.

The valuation looks reasonable too, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3, nicely below the fair value figure of 15.

Latest full-year results, published on 21 May, saw Landsec report £393m profit before tax and a 5% increase in like-for-like net rental income, while portfolio occupancy rose again to 97.5%, reflecting steady demand for its better-quality sites.

The business has worked hard to simplify its portfolio, focusing on prime London offices and redeveloping older assets into mixed-use schemes. It’s also been reducing debt, which should strengthen its balance sheet if interest rates stay high for longer. If rates fall, that could lift profits and the Landsec share price.

Given these factors, I think investors might consider buying Landsec while the yield remains elevated. It’s unlikely to soar in value overnight, but for generating regular income, it could form a reliable part of a wider portfolio.

Building a balanced portfolio

I wouldn’t pile everything into one share, no matter how attractive the yield looks. I’d want at least 15 holdings across different sectors, mixing property, consumer goods, financials and utilities. That kind of diversification helps protect against dividend cuts or temporary share price dips.

Over time, this approach can deliver far stronger results than passively tracking an index. With many UK blue-chips offering 5%-7% yields, there’s real potential to build a meaningful second income, and no time to lose.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Up 1,347% in 5 years! Investors are forgetting how explosive FTSE 100 stocks can be

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 stocks can deliver fireworks, says Harvey Jones. And he picks out one beaten-down bargain that he hopes will…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This one-time penny stock just surged 146% on the Nasdaq! Is it heading higher? 

| Ben McPoland

The Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) share price is up more than 600% inside a week! Ben McPoland takes a closer look…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Could a 22% fall in the share price of this FTSE share be a major buying opportunity?

| James Beard

A major drop in the stock market valuation of this FTSE share follows a spat with one of its rivals.…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

The Fresnillo share price has crashed, but I don’t think it’s game over

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Fresnillo share price has fallen in recent days but points to signs that this isn't…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Next month, could Burberry become an income share again?

| James Beard

With its interim results due soon, James Beard considers whether this FTSE 100 luxury fashion brand could soon regain its…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

The BT share price slides 5% on broker downgrades! Is the 4.5% yield still worth it?

| Mark Hartley

The BT share price has slipped by over 5% in the past month following scepticism from brokers. Mark Hartley wonders…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price has soared – but is the real growth story still ahead?

| Andrew Mackie

Despite rising 140% in the last five years, Andrew Mackie believes there's still more juice in the tank when it…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Prediction: analysts think this FTSE 100 share price is set to climb 49%!

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 has had a strong 2025 so far. But do these forecasts mean I've found a stock that's…

Read more »