Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this my last chance to buy Taylor Wimpey before the share price rockets?

Is this my last chance to buy Taylor Wimpey before the share price rockets?

Harvey Jones hoped for more from the Taylor Wimpey share price, but analysts reckon it might be ready to deliver fireworks in the next 12 months.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) share price has been a huge disappointment to me, plunging 38% in the last year. That wasn’t what I expected when I added it to my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) a couple of years ago.

At the time, the shares looked cheap, trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of around seven and offering a 7%-8% dividend yield. I thought I was locking in great value from one of the most reliable income stocks on the FTSE 100.

The stock jumped soon after I bought it but the fun didn’t last. Sticky inflation, higher interest rates, the hike to employer’s National Insurance and the cladding crisis combined to hit the sector hard. Taylor Wimpey’s total cladding remediation bill has now reached £435m, including a £222m charge in the first half of 2025 for new cavity barrier and fire safety defects.

Building through the cycle

Latest results, published on 1 October, were sturdier than the share price implies. Operating profit edged up slightly, from £416m to £424m. The order book was flat at £2.12bn though.

At today’s price of around 102p, Taylor Wimpey shares still trade at roughly half their 2015 level and the group has slipped into the FTSE 250. On the plus side, the dividend yield’s climbed to an eye-popping 9.27%, and the valuation looks undemanding with a P/E of 12.3, below the fair value figure of 15.

A high yield and low valuation – what’s not to like? Problem is, I said that two years ago, and so far I’m only up a few percentage points, with dividends reinvested.

Falling interest rates would help, but the Bank of England remains cautious with inflation still sticky. For now, investors may need to hold their nerve and wait for sentiment to turn.

Policy shifts and planning hurdles

The government wants to speed up housebuilding by reforming planning rules, which might boost activity and completions. But it has also threatened to penalise developers who sit on land banks, forcing them to meet delivery timetables and file annual progress reports. That could add cost and complexity.

Still, Taylor Wimpey remains a well-run builder, with a strong balance sheet and consistent cash generation. If housing demand recovers, it should benefit. Unfortunately, as the UK economy slows, that could take time.

FTSE 100 recovery play

I averaged down on my holding a couple of months ago and I’m considering doing so again. At this level, I think it’s well worth buying for the income alone. The board did cut shareholder payouts by 1.25% in 2024, and another small cut’s likely. But the income should still remain super high.

Broker reports suggests we could be in for some excitement. One-year consensus forecasts suggest the shares could soar 30% in a year to just over 132p. Nothing’s guaranteed, but it echoes my view that Taylor Wimpey has brilliant recovery potential.

Investing in shares always brings uncertainty, which is why I have built a balanced portfolio of around 15 different FTSE 100 stocks, with varying levels of income and growth potential. I still believe Taylor Wimpey is worth considering today, and although I have a big stake, I plan to buy a little more. I just can’t resist that income.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

2 high-yielding FTSE shares that look tempting – but I’m not buying yet

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at two high-yielding FTSE shares and explains why their double-digit dividends might not be as safe as…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

National Grid shares keep the lights on for passive-income investors

| Andrew Mackie

As the UK upgrades its energy network, Andrew Mackie is becoming increasingly attracted to National Grid shares, both for income…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in the next 11 days?

| Stephen Wright

Is the stock market going to crash before October is out? Or do investors have more important things to think…

Read more »

British Asian mother and young children enjoying exercise
Investing Articles

£300 a month invested in a Junior SIPP could grow to £581,240 by the time a child reaches 65!

| James Beard

It’s often said that starting early is the key to a financially secure retirement. With this in mind, James Beard…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits a 2-week low, are UK growth stocks losing their shine?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at the ongoing shift in global stock markets and why growth stocks might be…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

While there are bubbles in the stock market, this sector looks dirt cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There’s a lot of froth in the stock market right now. Yet at the same time, there are also a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

How big does your ISA need to be to target an £888 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones analyses how much investors need to generate a chunky monthly passive income and a FTSE 100 stock to…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

16% annual return! Why I chose this fund over other Euro ETFs

| Royston Wild

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on European stock markets are surging. Royston Wild discusses one he's added to his portfolio.

Read more »