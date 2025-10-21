Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 of Aviva shares could make me £10,390 a year in dividend income, given its 6.7% forecast yield!

£20,000 of Aviva shares could make me £10,390 a year in dividend income, given its 6.7% forecast yield!

Analysts forecast Aviva’s earnings will grow 18.8% a year, and this is the key driver that pushes any firm’s share price and dividends high over the long term.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I originally bought Aviva (LSE: AV) shares as a key part of my passive income portfolio. It was designed to deliver an annual dividend yield of 7%+.

This figure is currently more than double the average FTSE 100 rate of 3.2%. It is also significantly higher than the 4.7% ‘risk-free rate’ (the 10-year UK government bond yield). This is an important benchmark to me, as I want compensation for taking the extra risk involved in share investing.

However, although averaging over 7% from 2022-2024, Aviva shares now yield 5.4%. This is because a stock’s yield moves in opposite directions to its price, given the same annual dividend.

Such a rise in the share price does not benefit me at all, unless I sell the stock. But this defeats the purpose of such a holding, which is to generate high dividend income over the long term.

Consequently, I decided to take another look at the stock to see what its dividend yield outlook is. If it is not set to rise, then I might as well sell it and invest the proceeds in something with a much higher dividend yield.

So what’s the dividend yield outlook?

Aviva paid a total dividend last year of 35.7p, which gives the present 5.4% yield on its £6.64 share price.

However, analysts forecast the dividend will increase to 38.6p this year, 41.5p next year, and 44.7p in 2027. This would generate respective yields of 5.8%, 6.2%, and 6.7% in those years.

The rising trend in yield and the fact that the last of these is very close to my 7% minimum is reassuring. However, I need to know it is supported by solid company fundamentals. These should be reflected in substantial earnings growth.

Fundamentals and earnings growth

Aviva’s recent results look very solid to me. Full-year 2024 numbers released on 27 February saw operating profit jump 20% year on year to £1.767bn. Sales from its insurance, wealth, and retirement business climbed 22% to £43.5bn while general insurance premiums rose 14% to £12.2bn.

As a consequence, it raised its annual dividend by 7% to the aforementioned 35.7p.

In its 14 August H1 2025 results, operating profit recorded another big jump — of 22% to £1.068bn. Insurance, wealth, and retirement business sales increased 9% to £21.5bn, and general insurance premiums were up 7% to £6.3bn.

A risk here is any further surge in the cost-of-living crisis that could prompt customers to cancel policies. However, analysts forecast that Aviva’s earnings will grow a strong 18.8% a year to end-2027. This should prove a very powerful engine for growth.

How much passive income can be made?

Another £20,000 invested in Aviva shares yielding 6.7% would make me £19,012 in dividends after 10 years.

This also incorporates the idea of the dividends being reinvested back into the stock – known as dividend compounding.

After 30 years on the same basis, this figure would rise to £128,434. Including the £20,000 invested, the holding would be worth £148,434 by then. And that would generate an annual passive income (from dividends) of £10,390 at that stage.

Given this forecast, based on strong projected growth, I am happy to keep my Aviva shares. I also think them worthy of other investors’ consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Could an AI crash hit the FTSE 100? I’m watching these UK stocks!

| Alan Oscroft

What could a US stock market slump mean for UK stocks? I'm wondering what nice new buying opportunities it might…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Down 73% and at an 11-year low! Is B&M now a FTSE 250 ‘no-brainer’ bargain?

| Ben McPoland

B&M’s aisles are packed with lots of cheap bargains. But after its epic crash, is this FTSE 250 stock also…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price keep on smashing expectations?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has almost doubled so far in 2025, but what does it look like on longer-term valuations?

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

A stock market crash isn’t what I want (but it’s what I need)

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers thinks the long-term outlook for stock markets is rosy. That's why all long-term investors should be craving a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

UK shares: is now the time to be fearful — or greedy?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 has hit new all-time highs repeatedly this year -- yet the economic outlook is uncertain. Our writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10,000 shares in this unheralded FTSE 100 stock paid £6,110 last year

| John Fieldsend

Recent turbulence has shifted this lesser-known FTSE 100 stock to a higher dividend yield. Is this a no-brainer buy for…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

£62,500 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 3 years ago is now worth £1m

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares are up 1,500% in the last few years. Can the good times keep on rolling for the British…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 22% in 3 months! Should investors consider buying shares in this FTSE 100 pharma giant?

| Ken Hall

Shares in FTSE 100 giant AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) are up 22% in three months, but is it a good time to…

Read more »