Meet the banking stock crushing the Lloyds share price in 2025!

Meet the banking stock crushing the Lloyds share price in 2025!

The Lloyds share price is outperforming this year, but another British banking stock’s leaving it in the dust! Can this momentum continue?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025’s been a fantastic year for the Lloyds share price. The banking giant’s seen its market-cap rise almost 55%, pushing the shares to their highest point since the 2008 financial crisis. By comparison, the FTSE 100‘s only up around 14% over the same period.

In large part, this market outperformance stems from higher interest rates. With lending margins widening significantly, the bank’s earnings have surged, resulting in superior investor sentiment and analyst outlook. And yet, there’s another UK bank stock that’s doing even better.

Until recently, Close Brothers (LSE:CBG) has been a bit of a disaster. In fact, in 2024, the firm saw its market-cap shrink by over 70%. And yet, since January, the shares have begun recovering rapidly, delivering a 95% gain. That’s almost double what Lloyds has done, and 6.7 times more than the wider stock market.

What’s behind this impressive surge? And could this just be the tip of the iceberg?

Explosive recovery gains

As a quick reminder, Close Brothers is a specialist bank that offers lending, deposit-taking, and wealth management services. It primarily caters to small- and medium-sized businesses and, recently, it’s found itself in the media spotlight.

Like Lloyds, Close Brothers has been at the centre of the UK Motor Financing Scandal revolving around undisclosed commissions for car loans. The company was forced to set aside a massive chunk of capital to cover potential compensation claims, spooking investors, resulting in a multi-year decline.

However, in 2025, the Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling in this ongoing legal battle – a decision that was massively favourable to this business and eliminated a lot of legal uncertainty.

Close Brothers isn’t out of the woods yet. And it’s still put aside considerable capital provisions as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) explores a potential industry-wide redress scheme. But with the potential financial fallout now much smaller thanks to the Supreme Court, sentiment surrounding this bank’s improving.

Time to consider buying?

Beyond legal clarity, institutional analysts have also praised management for their disciplined approach to capital allocation. Strategic disposals have helped bolster the group’s financial health as well as deliver operational efficiencies. And subsequently, several experts have raised their share price targets.

AnalystOld Price TargetNew Price Target
Jefferies470p520p
Peel Hunt480p510p
Liberum Capital460p495p
Canaccord Genuity470p500p

With an average projection of 506p, that suggests more double-digit gains could be unlocked over the next 12 months.

Of course, forecasts are never set in stone. And even with a bullish stance, analysts have still highlighted important risks to consider. The FCA redress schemes remain a point of contention, especially if Close Brothers’ exposure exceeds its current capital provisions.

At the same time, being a bank that deals mostly with smaller businesses, it’s far more sensitive to the UK economic environment – something that’s lacking strength at the moment. Stubborn inflation and higher taxes have already hampered business growth, creating an indirect headwind for Close Brothers’ business.

Regardless, with more recovery potential seemingly on the horizon, contrarian investors could enjoy further recovery gains. That’s why I think a deeper investigation is warranted.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

