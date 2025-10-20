Member Login
Down 60% this S&P 500 growth stock just hit a new more-than-5-year low!

This once-loved sports apparel brand is now trading at levels not seen since 2019. But with a recovery strategy underway, is now the time to buy?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500’s seemingly continued to thrive throughout 2025, reaching new all-time highs. Sadly, the same can’t be said for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

The premium sports apparel brand has encountered numerous challenges throughout 2025, including slower growth, softening demand, tariff disruptions, and rising competition — all simultaneously. And consequently, the stock’s down a painful 60% since February – its lowest level since 2019.

Yet, with the once-loved growth stock now trading for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11.5, could it now secretly be a terrific buying opportunity?

Comeback potential

Despite all the disruptive forces surrounding this business, there’s cause for some optimism. The company’s international expansion into markets like China appears to be going well. And with its brand seemingly resonating with non-US customers, it opens the door to a much broader sales opportunity versus the more saturated North American market.

At the same time, Lululemon has several upcoming product launches that might help reinvigorate demand from its core customer base – something that may also be supported by its new partnership with American Express. The latter involves offering co-branded credit cards and exclusive offers to help drive repeat purchases with typically more affluent consumers.

There’s no denying a successful rebound will require good execution – something often far easier said than done. But at today’s valuation, that might be a risk worth taking. Of course, there are other factors to consider as well.

What could go wrong?

The landscape for this apparel brand has always been competitive. But the heat seems to be ramping up.

The group’s product reputation largely revolves around yoga and athleisure clothing, with younger women making up most of its customer base. Yet it seems rival brands like Alo and Vuori are starting to encroach on its territory with directly competing products that are seemingly resonating well with Lululemon’s core audience.

Needless to say, losing engagement from customers to alternative brands is a serious problem. And while management’s attempting to address this through product innovation, it’s too soon to tell whether this strategy’s working.

The bottom line

If management’s able to right the ship and get customers excited for its products once again, the recovery potential of this S&P 500 stock could be substantial. This is especially true considering how cheaply the shares are seemingly trading compared to their historical price levels.

However, delivering such a turnaround is no easy feat. And we’ve already seen this first-hand with other once-thriving sports/fashion brands such as Under Armour.

It goes to show that succeeding in this space is exceptionally difficult. And while I remain cautiously optimistic about the future of Lululemon shares, I’m not willing to put any money behind it right now. That’s why, despite the cheap valuation, I’m not rushing to buy shares today.

But it’s definitely a business worth watching closely moving forward.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lululemon Athletica Inc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

