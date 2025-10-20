Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 13% but a near-7% yield forecast! Should I buy more shares of this FTSE 100 gem at around £38?

Down 13% but a near-7% yield forecast! Should I buy more shares of this FTSE 100 gem at around £38?

This FTSE 100 perennial high-dividend-yield gem also looks very undervalued at its current price and is set to see very strong earnings growth going forward.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I originally bought FTSE 100 heavyweight British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) as a high-yielding dividend stock.

My aim with these shares is to eventually live off the income they generate so I can substantially reduce my working commitments. In this context, the tobacco and nicotine products manufacturer has not let me down.

From 2020 to 2024, it paid respective dividends of 210.4p, 215.6p, 217.8p, 230.89p, and 235.52p. These generated respective annual average yields of 7.8%, 7.9%, 6.7%, 10.1%, and 8.2% in those years.

For 2025, it increased each of its three interim dividends to 60.06p – a rise of around 2% on the previous year.

Analysts forecast that the total dividend this year will be 240.2p, giving a yield of 6.3%. Next year the projection is for 250.3p and the year after for 258.7p.These would generate respective yields of 6.6% and 6.8% on the current share price.

Dividend income payouts

In concrete income terms, another £20,000 invested by me on the 6.8% yield would make £19,402 in dividends after 10 years.

This is also provided that the dividends are reinvested back into the stock over that period – known as dividend compounding. It is a similar idea to leaving interest to accrue in a regular bank savings account.

After 30 years on the same basis, the dividends would rise to £132,929. Including the £20,000 investment, the total value of the holding by then would be £152,929. And this would pay £10,399 in dividend income by that point.

A growth stock too?

That said, high-yielding dividend shares can also be growth stocks too. Over the past year, British American Tobacco’s share price has gone up 45%.

I think some of this has been technical – the result of ongoing share buybacks, which tend to support such gains.

But I believe much of the rest of it has ultimately been driven by realised or expected earnings growth. It is this that acts as the engine for increases in any firm’s share price and dividends over the long term.

In this case, a risk to earnings may result from the intense competition in the sector. However, analysts estimate that British American Tobacco’s earnings will grow by an annual average of 15.3% to end-2027.

To work out what this might mean for the share price, I used the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. This uses cash flow forecasts for the underlying business to identify where any stock should trade.

The DCF in this case shows British American Tobacco shares are 37% undervalued at their current £38.03 price. Therefore, their ‘fair value’ is £60.75.

In my experience, asset prices tend to converge to their fair value over time. This experience comprises several years as an investment bank trader and 35+ years as a private investor.

My investment view

The firm’s long history of generating superb dividend income returns is sufficient for me to buy more shares.

The fact that its share price still appears to have a long way to go to meet its fair value is also a reason. Together means I will buy more of the stock as soon as possible.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £41,282 of annual passive income from £20,000 in this dividend gem

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE dividend star could deliver significant streams of passive income over time, and it also looks very undervalued…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The B&M share price has just tanked. But look what’s happened to the stock’s yield

| James Beard

Following another profit warning today, the B&M share price fell sharply. But it’s helped push the retailer’s yield well into…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is a turnaround coming in Persimmon’s £11+ share price after a 29% fall this year?

| Simon Watkins

Persimmon’s share price has dropped a long way this year, but recent results underpin strong growth forecasts to leave it…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is currently worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares were beaten down during the pandemic — most things were. The stock has since surged, making it one…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Prudential’s share price is 45% under its ‘fair value’ so is it time for me to buy?

| Simon Watkins

The Prudential share price has dipped recently on a couple of key factors, but I think neither will endure, leaving…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

AI and green energy: two UK penny stocks that could benefit from these explosive industries

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates two UK penny stocks that are chasing growth in AI and green energy tech. Could either become…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

2026 could be the year of interest rate cuts. How might the UK stock market react?

| Mark Hartley

If the UK stock market benefits from rate cuts, this FTSE 100 utility company may be a strong option for…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Could this ‘golden oldie’ soon rejoin the FTSE 250?

| James Beard

A 7% rise in the share price of this over-50s holidays, insurance and money group could see it return to…

Read more »