This FTSE 100 perennial high-dividend-yield gem also looks very undervalued at its current price and is set to see very strong earnings growth going forward.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Down 13% but a near-7% yield forecast! Should I buy more shares of this FTSE 100 gem at around £38?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I originally bought FTSE 100 heavyweight British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) as a high-yielding dividend stock.

My aim with these shares is to eventually live off the income they generate so I can substantially reduce my working commitments. In this context, the tobacco and nicotine products manufacturer has not let me down.

From 2020 to 2024, it paid respective dividends of 210.4p, 215.6p, 217.8p, 230.89p, and 235.52p. These generated respective annual average yields of 7.8%, 7.9%, 6.7%, 10.1%, and 8.2% in those years.

For 2025, it increased each of its three interim dividends to 60.06p – a rise of around 2% on the previous year.

Analysts forecast that the total dividend this year will be 240.2p, giving a yield of 6.3%. Next year the projection is for 250.3p and the year after for 258.7p.These would generate respective yields of 6.6% and 6.8% on the current share price.

Dividend income payouts

In concrete income terms, another £20,000 invested by me on the 6.8% yield would make £19,402 in dividends after 10 years.

This is also provided that the dividends are reinvested back into the stock over that period – known as dividend compounding. It is a similar idea to leaving interest to accrue in a regular bank savings account.

After 30 years on the same basis, the dividends would rise to £132,929. Including the £20,000 investment, the total value of the holding by then would be £152,929. And this would pay £10,399 in dividend income by that point.

A growth stock too?

That said, high-yielding dividend shares can also be growth stocks too. Over the past year, British American Tobacco’s share price has gone up 45%.

I think some of this has been technical – the result of ongoing share buybacks, which tend to support such gains.

But I believe much of the rest of it has ultimately been driven by realised or expected earnings growth. It is this that acts as the engine for increases in any firm’s share price and dividends over the long term.

In this case, a risk to earnings may result from the intense competition in the sector. However, analysts estimate that British American Tobacco’s earnings will grow by an annual average of 15.3% to end-2027.

To work out what this might mean for the share price, I used the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. This uses cash flow forecasts for the underlying business to identify where any stock should trade.

The DCF in this case shows British American Tobacco shares are 37% undervalued at their current £38.03 price. Therefore, their ‘fair value’ is £60.75.

In my experience, asset prices tend to converge to their fair value over time. This experience comprises several years as an investment bank trader and 35+ years as a private investor.

My investment view

The firm’s long history of generating superb dividend income returns is sufficient for me to buy more shares.

The fact that its share price still appears to have a long way to go to meet its fair value is also a reason. Together means I will buy more of the stock as soon as possible.