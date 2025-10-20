Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 100 index crash could be a golden opportunity to get rich

A FTSE 100 index crash could be a golden opportunity to get rich

Discover how buying after a stock market crash can bolster an investor’s eventual returns — and a FTSE 100 index stock that’s on my radar.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A senior Hispanic couple kayaking

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 leading index of shares is up a whopping 13% in 2025. That’s more than double the return it achieved over the course of the last calendar year.

Given economic headwinds like trade tariffs and rising inflation, the FTSE’s gains look all the more remarkable — and some say, increasingly fragile.

Could they lead to a potential stock market crash?

A FTSE 100 chart
Source: Yahoo!

Predicting the near-term direction of financial markets is notoriously difficult. But it pays to be prepared for a correction at all times.

Building a diversified portfolio, including holding defensive assets like non-cyclical shares and precious metals, can help cushion any fall. Focusing on high-quality shares with economic moats and robust balance sheets is another strategy to consider.

Having cash to deploy at a moment’s notice can also be vital. Indeed, this tactic has helped swathes of investors strike it rich down the years.

Ready to drop?

The Bank of England has warned in recent days that markets face a “disorderly adjustment“. Governor Andrew Bailey reckons that stock valuations may be “at odds” with the uncertain economic outlook.

JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon has predicted a 30% chance of a market correction in the next six to 24 months. Risks that he’s described to the BBC in recent days including geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal spending and rapid global militarisation.

Stock markets have faced some of these threats in years gone by alongside others. Pandemics, banking sector meltdowns, and sovereign debt crises are just a few to have prompted corrections this century alone.

But share prices always have a knack of rebounding strongly over time, as the FTSE 100’s move to record highs just this month illustrates. Those who stay patient and buy when others panic can position themselves for huge long-term gains.

Doubling our returns

Since 2008, there have been 15 market corrections of 10% or more for the S&P 500. On all but two of those occasions, stock prices were a higher a year later, according to Dow Jones.

Indeed, the median one-year return on S&P 500 shares after these corrections has been 18.1%. That’s almost double the index’s typical one-year return of 9.4%.

The exact numbers may be different, but other global share indexes (including the FTSE 100) often enjoy similar sharp rebounds. It’s why I’m currently building a list of stocks to buy in the event of a market crash.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) is one I’m eyeing up right now. Focused on the US tech sector, it has significant growth potential as the global digital revolution accelerates.

Reflecting this, the trust’s risen 53% in value over the last three years.

That said, I’m not tempted to buy just yet. Technology shares are highly cyclical, and could therefore be among the first to plummet amid a wider market correction. A drop could be compounded by worries over the valuations of many of the trust’s holdings, too.

But I’m optimistic Scottish Mortgage would recover strongly over time, pushed up by heavyweight tech stocks like Nvidia, Amazon and Meta alongside unlisted businesses like SpaceX. Buying at the bottom could help me to supercharge my portfolio’s long-term returns.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

2026 could be the year of interest rate cuts. How might the UK stock market react?

| Mark Hartley

If the UK stock market benefits from rate cuts, this FTSE 100 utility company may be a strong option for…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Could this ‘golden oldie’ soon rejoin the FTSE 250?

| James Beard

A 7% rise in the share price of this over-50s holidays, insurance and money group could see it return to…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

3 alternative AI watchlist ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

AI isn’t just about GPUs, power, and data sets. Stephen Wright runs through three different strategies for investing in AI…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Meet the UK penny stock smashing the Nvidia share price in 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Nvidia’s share price is grabbing the headlines, but this under-the-radar penny stock's massively outperforming the semiconductor giant in 2025!

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Is Rachel Reeves about to send the share prices of these UK ‘sin stocks’ lower?

| James Beard

Ahead of the Chancellor’s budget on 26 November, James Beard considers what might be in store for the UK’s largest…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 defence contractor’s share price is wobbling… but I’m not selling up

| James Beard

So far, October hasn’t been kind to the Babcock International Group share price. But James Beard has no concerns for…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Meet the banking stock crushing the Lloyds share price in 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Lloyds share price is outperforming this year, but another British banking stock's leaving it in the dust! Can this…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

After crashing 60%, experts forecast an explosive recovery! Could this be one of the best shares to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The best shares to buy can often be found among the worst performers. Has Zaven Boyrazian just uncovered a hidden…

Read more »