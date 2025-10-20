Aware of its limitations, James Beard recently consulted ChatGPT to find out its views on the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price. Its answers amused him.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

3 times I asked ChatGPT for its opinion on Rolls-Royce shares. This is what it said…

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Since the pandemic, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) shares have been the darling of the FTSE 100. The aerospace and defence group is now (20 October) worth over £90bn. When Covid-19 closed our skies and we were told to stay at home, it nearly went bust.

With all extended share price rallies, investors want to know when it might end. Of course, nobody knows for sure but a review of some important financial measures — and a look at the prospects for its key markets — could provide some clues.

For a bit of fun, I decided to consult ChatGPT. With all the hype surrounding artificial intelligence, it’s easy to get carried away and think that it has all the answers.

In the early days of computers, there was a phrase — Garbage In, Garbage Out (GIGO) – that was often quoted. Today, I think it’s still relevant and could equally apply to ChatGPT and other large language models.

The output from these programs comes from processing huge volumes of publicly available data. But users have no way of knowing whether the sources they are using are reliable. However, its results should be treated with caution. And I see it as a resource to only use for the most basic questions when researching potential investments.

One problem is that it produces different results depending on the way in which a question is asked. Here are three examples. For all of them, I requested a one-sentence answer.

Q&A

Q1: Do you think Rolls-Royce shares are over-priced?

ChatGPT: “At current levels, many analysts consider Rolls-Royce shares fully valued rather than over-priced, given their strong recovery but limited short-term upside after a sharp rally.”

Q2: Do you think Rolls-Royce shares are under-priced?

ChatGPT: “Given its strong earnings growth, expanding defence and aviation contracts, and improving balance sheet, Rolls-Royce shares still appear undervalued relative to their long-term potential.”

Q3: Do you think Rolls-Royce shares are fairly valued?

ChatGPT: “At current levels, Rolls-Royce shares appear close to fairly valued given their strong turnaround, improved profitability, and cash flow outlook, though much of the recovery optimism already seems priced in.”

What does this tell me?

There you have it. Depending on which answer you believe, the group’s shares are either “fully valued”, “close to fairly valued” or “undervalued”.

Personally, I think the group’s going to have to issue some sort of earnings upgrade or announce a major contract win for the shares to move much higher. This could come on 13 November, when the group’s due to release its next trading update. We shall see.

However, I’m optimistic about the group’s long-term potential. That’s why I’m holding on to my shares and why others could consider adding them to their own portfolios. Although we won’t know for sure until the next decade, I believe its small modular reactor programme (mini nuclear power stations) has huge potential. And it makes sense to me that the group’s looking to return to the narrowbody aircraft market.

Until then, I doubt we will see the stellar share price growth of the past five years or so. And the dividend isn’t generous enough to attract income investors. However, the group has a reputation for engineering excellence and operates in three distinct – but growing – sectors. That’s why I believe the shares are worth considering. And I don’t need ChatGPT to tell me that.