Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 times I asked ChatGPT for its opinion on Rolls-Royce shares. This is what it said…

3 times I asked ChatGPT for its opinion on Rolls-Royce shares. This is what it said…

Aware of its limitations, James Beard recently consulted ChatGPT to find out its views on the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price. Its answers amused him.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the pandemic, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) shares have been the darling of the FTSE 100. The aerospace and defence group is now (20 October) worth over £90bn. When Covid-19 closed our skies and we were told to stay at home, it nearly went bust.

With all extended share price rallies, investors want to know when it might end. Of course, nobody knows for sure but a review of some important financial measures — and a look at the prospects for its key markets — could provide some clues.

For a bit of fun, I decided to consult ChatGPT. With all the hype surrounding artificial intelligence, it’s easy to get carried away and think that it has all the answers.

In the early days of computers, there was a phrase — Garbage In, Garbage Out (GIGO) – that was often quoted. Today, I think it’s still relevant and could equally apply to ChatGPT and other large language models.

The output from these programs comes from processing huge volumes of publicly available data. But users have no way of knowing whether the sources they are using are reliable. However, its results should be treated with caution. And I see it as a resource to only use for the most basic questions when researching potential investments.

One problem is that it produces different results depending on the way in which a question is asked. Here are three examples. For all of them, I requested a one-sentence answer.

Q&A

Q1: Do you think Rolls-Royce shares are over-priced?

ChatGPT: “At current levels, many analysts consider Rolls-Royce shares fully valued rather than over-priced, given their strong recovery but limited short-term upside after a sharp rally.

Q2: Do you think Rolls-Royce shares are under-priced?

ChatGPT: “Given its strong earnings growth, expanding defence and aviation contracts, and improving balance sheet, Rolls-Royce shares still appear undervalued relative to their long-term potential.

Q3: Do you think Rolls-Royce shares are fairly valued?

ChatGPT: “At current levels, Rolls-Royce shares appear close to fairly valued given their strong turnaround, improved profitability, and cash flow outlook, though much of the recovery optimism already seems priced in.

What does this tell me?

There you have it. Depending on which answer you believe, the group’s shares are either “fully valued”, “close to fairly valued” or “undervalued”.

Personally, I think the group’s going to have to issue some sort of earnings upgrade or announce a major contract win for the shares to move much higher. This could come on 13 November, when the group’s due to release its next trading update. We shall see.

However, I’m optimistic about the group’s long-term potential. That’s why I’m holding on to my shares and why others could consider adding them to their own portfolios. Although we won’t know for sure until the next decade, I believe its small modular reactor programme (mini nuclear power stations) has huge potential. And it makes sense to me that the group’s looking to return to the narrowbody aircraft market.

Until then, I doubt we will see the stellar share price growth of the past five years or so. And the dividend isn’t generous enough to attract income investors. However, the group has a reputation for engineering excellence and operates in three distinct – but growing – sectors. That’s why I believe the shares are worth considering. And I don’t need ChatGPT to tell me that.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

AI and green energy: two UK penny stocks that could benefit from these explosive industries

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates two UK penny stocks that are chasing growth in AI and green energy tech. Could either become…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

2026 could be the year of interest rate cuts. How might the UK stock market react?

| Mark Hartley

If the UK stock market benefits from rate cuts, this FTSE 100 utility company may be a strong option for…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Could this ‘golden oldie’ soon rejoin the FTSE 250?

| James Beard

A 7% rise in the share price of this over-50s holidays, insurance and money group could see it return to…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

3 alternative AI watchlist ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

AI isn’t just about GPUs, power, and data sets. Stephen Wright runs through three different strategies for investing in AI…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Meet the UK penny stock smashing the Nvidia share price in 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Nvidia’s share price is grabbing the headlines, but this under-the-radar penny stock's massively outperforming the semiconductor giant in 2025!

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Is Rachel Reeves about to send the share prices of these UK ‘sin stocks’ lower?

| James Beard

Ahead of the Chancellor’s budget on 26 November, James Beard considers what might be in store for the UK’s largest…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 defence contractor’s share price is wobbling… but I’m not selling up

| James Beard

So far, October hasn’t been kind to the Babcock International Group share price. But James Beard has no concerns for…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Meet the banking stock crushing the Lloyds share price in 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Lloyds share price is outperforming this year, but another British banking stock's leaving it in the dust! Can this…

Read more »