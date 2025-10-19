With a 10.5% dividend yield, could this FTSE share be a passive income goldmine?

At 10.5%, this FTSE income stock has one of the highest dividend yields right now. And if market conditions improve, it could get even bigger!

There’s no shortage of FTSE shares with chunky dividend yields to capitalise on right now. And a prime example of a UK stock seemingly offering substantial passive income is Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP) with its 10.5% payout!

For reference, the average stock market yield’s typically between 3% and 4%. So at almost 11%, this consumer goods enterprise, on the surface, looks like a golden opportunity for income investors.

Of course, high yields can also lure investors into a trap, even more so when venturing into double-digit territory. But there are always exceptions. So, the question now becomes, should investors steer clear? Or is Ultimate Products a massive hidden opportunity?

How did we get here?

As a quick reminder, Ultimate Products is the company behind several household names, including Salter, Kleeneze, and Russell Hobbs, among others.

2025 has been a bit of a rough year for shareholders. The stock price has dropped by almost 50% since January, driven primarily by shrinking sales and profits, alongside management downgrading the full-year outlook.

With the consumer spending environment weakening in the UK, the company’s struggled to maintain sales of its discretionary home and lifestyle products. This softer environment started to impact investor confidence back in 2024. And it didn’t help that its CEO received a 20% pay bump last year despite the financials worsening.

Combining the lacklustre outlook with growing governance concerns, it’s not surprising that shareholders have been jumping ship, causing the share price to drop and the yield to rise.

So far, this isn’t sounding great. After all, dividends are funded using excess earnings. And right now, it seems the Ultimate Products doesn’t appear to be generating much on that front.

Yet, despite all these challenges, management‘s continued paying dividends. Is it possible that investors have oversold, creating a buying opportunity?

Hidden potential

Going beyond the disappointing headline figures does reveal several encouraging trends. For example, while UK sales were sluggish in its latest results, organic growth was on the rise in its European expansion territories.

The company’s also busy introducing new product lines and revamping old ones, which seems to be having a positive effect on offsetting sluggish demand. And should the local consumer spending environment improve as interest rates are steadily cut, the business may be well-positioned to gradually recover over time while continuing to maintain its generous dividend policy.

The bottom line

All things considered, Ultimate Products houses a valuable portfolio of brands that does seem to resonate well with customers. And while it does face significant macroeconomic headwinds, today’s price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3 seems to reflect the challenges this company’s facing.

Having said that, the weak outlook nonetheless creates a lot of uncertainty about its near-term future. Most analysts project earnings to continue falling in 2026, clashing with the confidence that management’s trying to signal.

The company’s reporting earnings at the end of October, which will provide some much-needed insight into the group’s current state of affairs and give hints about what could be on the horizon.

With that in mind, I’m not rushing to buy right now, even with a double-digit yield on offer. But it’s definitely a stock income investors may want to watch carefully in the coming weeks.