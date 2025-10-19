Fear is on the rise of a potential market crash, but by finding the best stocks to buy, investors can aim to continue growing their wealth.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

2 top UK stocks to consider buying if the market crashes in 2025, according to experts!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It’s no secret that finding the best stocks to buy can lead to impressive wealth creation. This is especially true when the stock market enters into free fall – a scary environment but one that’s filled with endless opportunities.

Throughout 2025, both the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 have gone on to reach new record highs. That’s despite growing economic challenges and concerns alongside stubborn inflation. And consequently, some analysts have been warning of a potential correction or even crash.

When that might happen remains a mystery. But as always, it’s the intelligent investors who are preparing and exploring the best stocks to buy if a catastrophe does strike. And looking at the latest insights from institutional experts, three UK stocks have been highlighted as potential winners.

1. Resilient consumer goods

First up is Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RKT), recommended by BoA Securities.

The firm’s vast and diversified portfolio of essential brands, including Dettol, Strepsils, Durex, and Finish, enjoy the benefit of continuous demand even during economic downturns.

As such, historically, the business has proven to be quite resilient during periods of volatility, maintaining stable revenue streams. And it’s one of the reasons why, despite increasingly sluggish consumer spending, management’s reaffirmed its full-year guidance of steady growth alongside growing dividends.

This strong defensive profile can be a massive advantage for shareholders during volatility. However, it’s important to recognise there are still risks to consider.

Even with its bullish stance, BoA’s highlighted ongoing legal risks surrounding the health risks of its Enfamil baby formula. And while this story’s still unfolding, an unfavourable verdict could adversely impact its reputation and, in turn, share price.

2. Strategic positioning in beverages

A top pick from the analyst team at Jefferies is Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) – a global leading supplier of premium mixers for alcoholic drinks.

The company’s encountered numerous operational challenges in recent years. And inflation has hardly helped matters, hampering demand alongside difficulties within its supply chain. Yet following its recent partnership with Molson Coors, experts are bullish that the broken supply chain links are getting steadily fixed, significantly de-risking its operations in the US.

At the same time, sales momentum seems to be picking up, particularly in Asia and Europe, with increasing evidence of stronger brand loyalty and an expanding cocktail culture.

There’s no denying that the group’s recovery remains fragile, resulting in notable execution risk. Simultaneously, stubborn inflation could continue to handicap profit margins in an increasingly competitive market.

However, there’s also no denying the firm’s operational progress, potentially positioning the business for a robust comeback if the stock market decides to throw a tantrum.

The bottom line

Both of these stocks seem like strong contenders, with Reckitt potentially suitable for investors looking to protect their portfolio before a downturn, and Fevertree for those seeking to capitalise on the eventual recovery.

The businesses are obviously not immune to disruption, and it’s critical to balance the risks with potential rewards. Yet, I believe they merit closer inspection from investors today.