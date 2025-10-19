Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 top UK stocks to consider buying if the market crashes in 2025, according to experts!

2 top UK stocks to consider buying if the market crashes in 2025, according to experts!

Fear is on the rise of a potential market crash, but by finding the best stocks to buy, investors can aim to continue growing their wealth.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Group of friends talking by pool side

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s no secret that finding the best stocks to buy can lead to impressive wealth creation. This is especially true when the stock market enters into free fall – a scary environment but one that’s filled with endless opportunities.

Throughout 2025, both the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 have gone on to reach new record highs. That’s despite growing economic challenges and concerns alongside stubborn inflation. And consequently, some analysts have been warning of a potential correction or even crash.

When that might happen remains a mystery. But as always, it’s the intelligent investors who are preparing and exploring the best stocks to buy if a catastrophe does strike. And looking at the latest insights from institutional experts, three UK stocks have been highlighted as potential winners.

1. Resilient consumer goods

First up is Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RKT), recommended by BoA Securities.

The firm’s vast and diversified portfolio of essential brands, including Dettol, Strepsils, Durex, and Finish, enjoy the benefit of continuous demand even during economic downturns.

As such, historically, the business has proven to be quite resilient during periods of volatility, maintaining stable revenue streams. And it’s one of the reasons why, despite increasingly sluggish consumer spending, management’s reaffirmed its full-year guidance of steady growth alongside growing dividends.

This strong defensive profile can be a massive advantage for shareholders during volatility. However, it’s important to recognise there are still risks to consider.

Even with its bullish stance, BoA’s highlighted ongoing legal risks surrounding the health risks of its Enfamil baby formula. And while this story’s still unfolding, an unfavourable verdict could adversely impact its reputation and, in turn, share price.

2. Strategic positioning in beverages

A top pick from the analyst team at Jefferies is Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) – a global leading supplier of premium mixers for alcoholic drinks.

The company’s encountered numerous operational challenges in recent years. And inflation has hardly helped matters, hampering demand alongside difficulties within its supply chain. Yet following its recent partnership with Molson Coors, experts are bullish that the broken supply chain links are getting steadily fixed, significantly de-risking its operations in the US.

At the same time, sales momentum seems to be picking up, particularly in Asia and Europe, with increasing evidence of stronger brand loyalty and an expanding cocktail culture.

There’s no denying that the group’s recovery remains fragile, resulting in notable execution risk. Simultaneously, stubborn inflation could continue to handicap profit margins in an increasingly competitive market.

However, there’s also no denying the firm’s operational progress, potentially positioning the business for a robust comeback if the stock market decides to throw a tantrum.

The bottom line

Both of these stocks seem like strong contenders, with Reckitt potentially suitable for investors looking to protect their portfolio before a downturn, and Fevertree for those seeking to capitalise on the eventual recovery.

The businesses are obviously not immune to disruption, and it’s critical to balance the risks with potential rewards. Yet, I believe they merit closer inspection from investors today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fevertree Drinks Plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Are these 3 beaten-down British value shares worth a second look?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates the risks and long-term recovery potential of three British value shares trading near their all-time lows.

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

HSBC just set a new share price target for Nvidia and it’s the highest on Wall Street at $…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia’s share price could rise almost 80% from here if this analyst’s forecast turns out to be accurate. So what’s…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much passive income could you make by investing £1,000 a month for 10 years?

| Stephen Wright

Can you turn £1,000 a month into £11,941 a year in passive income within a decade? The FTSE 100’s track…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s my method for finding shares to buy

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright shares his approach for finding shares to buy and takes a look at Experian – a FTSE 100…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a FTSE 100 tracker fund to target £1,500 in monthly passive income?

| Stephen Wright

It takes £567,900 to earn £1,500 a month from a FTSE 100 ETF. But long-term investors might consider one of…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

41,780 reasons the Rolls-Royce share price could keep rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Rolls-Royce share price has climbed around 90% in 2025. And one company insider clearly expects it to keep moving…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

With a 10.5% dividend yield, could this FTSE share be a passive income goldmine?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

At 10.5%, this FTSE income stock has one of the highest dividend yields right now. And if market conditions improve,…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

With £5,000, here’s how to create a second income from UK property without buy-to-let

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to earn a second income from UK property but don't have the money for buy-to-let? Here's another way to…

Read more »