Up 134% and 71%, 2 FTSE 250 index shares are crushing Nvidia!

Forget Nvidia shares! Royston Wild believes these FTSE 250 index shares could provide stunning returns over the near term and beyond.

Nvidia shares have risen a healthy 32% in value since 1 January, but many FTSE 250 index shares have provided even greater returns.

Nvidia’s long bull run continues as excitement over the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution grows. But in my view, investors don’t need to flock to the US to find top growth stocks to buy.

The following FTSE 250 companies have soared in 2025 and look set for long-term share price gains. Let’s take a look at them.

The gold stock

Gold has been one of the strongest-performing assets this year, with prices rising a whopping 60% over the period. It’s lifted prices of Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV) shares by 134% since 1 January, to £35.

The yellow metal’s picking up pace and this week struck new peaks above $4,220 per ounce. Can it continue rising? Scores of City analysts think so, with Bank of America analysts this week joining others in tipping gold prices to take out $5,000 next year.

Such a move would give Endeavour’s profits an added jolt in the arm. Prices are already comfortably above the group’s all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,281 per ounce.

There’s no guarantee gold prices will continue booming, of course. Any retracement could prove devastating for Endeavour’s share price given the leverage factor, where profit or loss movements are exaggerated by precious metal price trends.

But, on balance, I’m confident prices of safe-haven bullion will keep rising. Resurgent inflation, tariff tensions, and a falling US dollar alone are enough reason to expect gold to reach new, substantially greater peaks.

The defence share

The rise and rise of the defence sector has been another one of 2025’s big investing stories. FTSE 250-listed Chemring (LSE:CHG) has increased 71% in value, outpacing the mid-cap index’s broader 7% increase.

Is this a surprise given the increasingly hostile macroeconomic landscape? Probably not. War in Eastern Europe and the Middle East has caused NATO nations to increase spending at the fastest pace since the Cold War. Growing fears over Russian and Chinese expansionism means record arms expenditure should keep climbing.

Chemring’s latest financials underlines the strength of rearmament in the West. Sales were up 42% in the six months to April, while its order book hit new peaks of £1.3bn.

The company manufactures countermeasures, sensors, and explosive devices that are critical on the front line. Its flares and decoys protect ships and aircraft from missile attacks, while its threat detection systems identify dangers in the real world and online.

Chemring’s breadth provides multiple ways for it to benefit from rising defence budgets. It also reduces risk by avoiding reliance on one particular technology to drive earnings.

Today Chemring’s shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.8 times. This is well above the long-term average, and leaves the company at risk of a potential correction if news flow worsens.

Still, I’m confident Chemring can keep climbing in the current environment. I think it’s a top FTSE 250 stock to consider alongside Endeavour Mining.