Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: this growth stock will outperform Nvidia, Tesla, and Rigetti over the next 2 years

Prediction: this growth stock will outperform Nvidia, Tesla, and Rigetti over the next 2 years

This growth stock won’t be found on lists of the most-bought shares. However, Edward Sheldon sees a ton of potential in the medium-to-long term.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia, Tesla, and Rigetti Computing are probably the three most popular growth stocks within the UK investor community right now. All are flying at present and may continue to do well in the near term.

However, taking a two-year view, I see more potential in other growth stocks. Here’s a look at one I believe can potentially outperform those three aforementioned names over the next two years.

A stock for the next phase of AI

The company I want to zoom in on is Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). It’s a US-listed technology company that helps organisations apply artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to their data.

The platform’s key selling point, the AI Data Cloud, is that companies can bring together all of their data onto it, eliminating silos. They can then easily run AI models (like ChatGPT or DeepSeek) on the data without moving it out of the secure platform boundary (a big plus for large enterprises who are concerned about data security and privacy).

It’s worth noting that this week, Snowflake announced a partnership with AI powerhouse Palantir. This could make its offer even more powerful.

“Thousands of customers are betting their business on Snowflake and more than 6,100 accounts are using Snowflake’s AI every week. We have an enormous opportunity ahead as we continue to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI.”
Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy

Snowflake versus the others

So why do I think this stock can outperform Nvidia, Tesla, and Rigetti over the next two years? Well, it comes down to growth, valuations, and market-cap.

In the table below, I’ve put some key growth and valuation metrics for the four stocks.

Snowflake NvidiaTeslaRigetti
Projected sales next year$5.7bn$277bn$109bn$22m
Projected sales growth 24%34%16%165%
Projected earnings growth37%43%34%N/A
Market-cap$81bn$4.4trn$1.4trn$16bn
Price-to-sales ratio 14.215.912.8727

Now, looking at those figures, it’s not like Snowflake’s the hands down winner in every category. However, comparing it to the other three names, it wins in several key categories against each stock.

For example, compared to Nvidia, it has a lower price-to-sales ratio and a much lower market-cap (Nvidia’s the largest company in the world today). This leads me to think it could attract investors looking for smaller, up-and-coming AI players (ie the next Nvidia).

Compared to Tesla, it’s forecast to have much higher top-line growth next year as well as more earnings growth. It’s also considerably smaller than the electric vehicle (EV) maker.

Finally, compared to Rigetti, it has a much lower valuation (Rigetti’s valuation is in ‘bubble’ territory in my view). And unlike the quantum computing company, Snowflake has both earnings and earnings growth, which could attract institutional investors.

Worth a closer look

Now, my prediction could turn out to be horribly wrong, of course. Growth stocks can do crazy things at times and we could see Nvidia, Tesla, or Rigetti shoot up and leave Snowflake for dead.

A lot will depend on Snowflake’s top-and bottom-line growth. If growth stalls due to less spending on data and AI, the stock could deliver disappointing returns.

Recent earnings from the data company have been very encouraging though with product revenue growth accelerating to 32% in the last quarter (which makes me think it could exceed 24% growth next year). So I’m optimistic about the stock’s trajectory.

In my view, this is a stock that long-term growth investors should consider buying.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Snowflake and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia, Snowflake, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »