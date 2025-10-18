This growth stock won’t be found on lists of the most-bought shares. However, Edward Sheldon sees a ton of potential in the medium-to-long term.

Prediction: this growth stock will outperform Nvidia, Tesla, and Rigetti over the next 2 years

Nvidia, Tesla, and Rigetti Computing are probably the three most popular growth stocks within the UK investor community right now. All are flying at present and may continue to do well in the near term.

However, taking a two-year view, I see more potential in other growth stocks. Here’s a look at one I believe can potentially outperform those three aforementioned names over the next two years.

A stock for the next phase of AI

The company I want to zoom in on is Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). It’s a US-listed technology company that helps organisations apply artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to their data.

The platform’s key selling point, the AI Data Cloud, is that companies can bring together all of their data onto it, eliminating silos. They can then easily run AI models (like ChatGPT or DeepSeek) on the data without moving it out of the secure platform boundary (a big plus for large enterprises who are concerned about data security and privacy).

It’s worth noting that this week, Snowflake announced a partnership with AI powerhouse Palantir. This could make its offer even more powerful.

“Thousands of customers are betting their business on Snowflake and more than 6,100 accounts are using Snowflake’s AI every week. We have an enormous opportunity ahead as we continue to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI.”

Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy

Snowflake versus the others

So why do I think this stock can outperform Nvidia, Tesla, and Rigetti over the next two years? Well, it comes down to growth, valuations, and market-cap.

In the table below, I’ve put some key growth and valuation metrics for the four stocks.

Snowflake Nvidia Tesla Rigetti Projected sales next year $5.7bn $277bn $109bn $22m Projected sales growth 24% 34% 16% 165% Projected earnings growth 37% 43% 34% N/A Market-cap $81bn $4.4trn $1.4trn $16bn Price-to-sales ratio 14.2 15.9 12.8 727

Now, looking at those figures, it’s not like Snowflake’s the hands down winner in every category. However, comparing it to the other three names, it wins in several key categories against each stock.

For example, compared to Nvidia, it has a lower price-to-sales ratio and a much lower market-cap (Nvidia’s the largest company in the world today). This leads me to think it could attract investors looking for smaller, up-and-coming AI players (ie the next Nvidia).

Compared to Tesla, it’s forecast to have much higher top-line growth next year as well as more earnings growth. It’s also considerably smaller than the electric vehicle (EV) maker.

Finally, compared to Rigetti, it has a much lower valuation (Rigetti’s valuation is in ‘bubble’ territory in my view). And unlike the quantum computing company, Snowflake has both earnings and earnings growth, which could attract institutional investors.

Worth a closer look

Now, my prediction could turn out to be horribly wrong, of course. Growth stocks can do crazy things at times and we could see Nvidia, Tesla, or Rigetti shoot up and leave Snowflake for dead.

A lot will depend on Snowflake’s top-and bottom-line growth. If growth stalls due to less spending on data and AI, the stock could deliver disappointing returns.

Recent earnings from the data company have been very encouraging though with product revenue growth accelerating to 32% in the last quarter (which makes me think it could exceed 24% growth next year). So I’m optimistic about the stock’s trajectory.

In my view, this is a stock that long-term growth investors should consider buying.