Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: analysts say these growth shares will surge 20% and 13% in a year!

Prediction: analysts say these growth shares will surge 20% and 13% in a year!

Discover two top growth shares brokers expect to soar in value — and why they could prove excellent buys for long-term investors.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

City analysts expect these UK growth shares to rocket in value over the next 12 months. Here’s why I feel they’re worth serious consideration from savvy investors.

AG Barr

AG Barr (LSE:BAG) makes some of the country’s most beloved drinks. We’re talking about the likes of Irn Bru, Rubicon, and Rio, which remain in popular demand across the economic cycle.

But this FTSE 250 company isn’t a boring defensive play for portfolio strength. It’s delivered sustained double-digit earnings growth in recent years, a record City analysts expect to continue.

Barr’s bottom line is tipped to rise 11% this financial year (to January 2026). Another 8% annual increase is expected in fiscal 2027.

So what’s driving this momentum? Pricing actions have paid off handsomely, and in the six weeks to July, revenues were up 3.1%. Combined with its improving grip on costs, price hikes have given margins a huge shot in the arm — Barr’s adjusted operating margin surged 200 basis points in the first half, to 15%.

The drinks giant is also effectively capitalising on fast-growing product segments. Sales of its Boost energy drinks rose by double-digits between February and July.

Barr faces intense competitive pressures and tough conditions for the UK consumer. As a result, price forecasts for Barr shares for the next 12 months aren’t unanimously bullish. The least optimistic broker in fact is tipping a 12% drop from current levels.

However, the view among eight analysts with ratings on Barr is largely upbeat, creating an average forecast of 756.9p per share. That’s up 13% from today’s levels.

NCC Group

Tech shares like NCC Group (LSE:NCC) can be especially vulnerable during economic downturns. Yet I’m confident this FTSE 250 company’s focus on essential cybersecurity services should help it weather any difficulties.

So are City analysts. They think the share will report earnings increases of 18% and 16% in financial 2026 and 2027 respectively.

NCC operates in a highly competitive industry, and is up against bigger beasts with deeper pockets to fund product development. But its expertise in areas like attack simulations is helping it take the fight to its rivals. March’s trading update indicated that it continues to enjoy “strong pipeline growth“.

Sales have been under the cosh more recently, and cyber security sales dropped 6.6% at constant currencies in the six months to March. NCC said this reflected lower “high-volume, lower value testing and compliance engagements” due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

But the business is taking action to turn itself around and better deliver long-term growth as the market booms. This includes focusing on higher value operations with long-term recurring revenues in areas like identity management and advanced testing. It’s also overhauling its global delivery model and expanding teams in key Asian markets.

The six analysts with ratings on NCC all believe this growth share will rise in value over the next year. The average price target is 175.2p per share, representing a 20% premium to current levels.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended A.G. BARR. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »