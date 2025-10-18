Discover two top growth shares brokers expect to soar in value — and why they could prove excellent buys for long-term investors.

Prediction: analysts say these growth shares will surge 20% and 13% in a year!

City analysts expect these UK growth shares to rocket in value over the next 12 months. Here’s why I feel they’re worth serious consideration from savvy investors.

AG Barr

AG Barr (LSE:BAG) makes some of the country’s most beloved drinks. We’re talking about the likes of Irn Bru, Rubicon, and Rio, which remain in popular demand across the economic cycle.

But this FTSE 250 company isn’t a boring defensive play for portfolio strength. It’s delivered sustained double-digit earnings growth in recent years, a record City analysts expect to continue.

Barr’s bottom line is tipped to rise 11% this financial year (to January 2026). Another 8% annual increase is expected in fiscal 2027.

So what’s driving this momentum? Pricing actions have paid off handsomely, and in the six weeks to July, revenues were up 3.1%. Combined with its improving grip on costs, price hikes have given margins a huge shot in the arm — Barr’s adjusted operating margin surged 200 basis points in the first half, to 15%.

The drinks giant is also effectively capitalising on fast-growing product segments. Sales of its Boost energy drinks rose by double-digits between February and July.

Barr faces intense competitive pressures and tough conditions for the UK consumer. As a result, price forecasts for Barr shares for the next 12 months aren’t unanimously bullish. The least optimistic broker in fact is tipping a 12% drop from current levels.

However, the view among eight analysts with ratings on Barr is largely upbeat, creating an average forecast of 756.9p per share. That’s up 13% from today’s levels.

NCC Group

Tech shares like NCC Group (LSE:NCC) can be especially vulnerable during economic downturns. Yet I’m confident this FTSE 250 company’s focus on essential cybersecurity services should help it weather any difficulties.

So are City analysts. They think the share will report earnings increases of 18% and 16% in financial 2026 and 2027 respectively.

NCC operates in a highly competitive industry, and is up against bigger beasts with deeper pockets to fund product development. But its expertise in areas like attack simulations is helping it take the fight to its rivals. March’s trading update indicated that it continues to enjoy “strong pipeline growth“.

Sales have been under the cosh more recently, and cyber security sales dropped 6.6% at constant currencies in the six months to March. NCC said this reflected lower “high-volume, lower value testing and compliance engagements” due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

But the business is taking action to turn itself around and better deliver long-term growth as the market booms. This includes focusing on higher value operations with long-term recurring revenues in areas like identity management and advanced testing. It’s also overhauling its global delivery model and expanding teams in key Asian markets.

The six analysts with ratings on NCC all believe this growth share will rise in value over the next year. The average price target is 175.2p per share, representing a 20% premium to current levels.