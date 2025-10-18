Looking for high-quality dividend shares for a retirement portfolio? Here are some names that artificial intelligence came up with…

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I asked ChatGPT for 5 world-class dividend shares for a retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Dividend shares can be great investments for a retirement portfolio. Not only do these shares provide investors with regular income but they tend to be lower on the risk spectrum.

Recently, I was playing around with ChatGPT and asked the AI chatbot (which reminded me that it’s an AI app and not a financial adviser) to list five ‘world-class’ dividend shares for a retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me…

ChatGPT’s dividend picks

ChatGPT picked out five stocks with wide economic moats and excellent long-term dividend growth track records. The stocks were:

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate-Palmolive

Chevron

That’s an OK list. All of these companies have competitive advantages (brands, distribution, etc) that make them hard to compete with.

Meanwhile, they all have strong track records of dividend payments. All have raised their dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years (several of them for over 50 years).

There’s little diversification there though. Three of them are from the Consumer Goods sector (and Coca-Cola and PepsiCo overlap significantly).

What about UK dividend payers?

Interestingly, there were no UK stocks on the list. So, I also asked the app to list five world-class ‘UK’ dividend shares for a retirement portfolio. Here, it gave me:

Diageo

Unilever (LSE: ULVR)

(LSE: ULVR) British American Tobacco

Legal & General

GSK

Again, not bad but not perfect. There are some companies in there facing challenges today (Diageo and British American Tobacco).

Can we trust it?

Now, I’d never rely on ChatGPT for yield or valuation figures, or really for stock/investing advice at all. Because it could get the data from anywhere and it has been known to ‘hallucinate’.

So, I put a table together myself using a reputable data source. I’ve included dividend coverage, which measures earnings divided by dividends and provides insight into how sustainable a company’s dividend payout is (a ratio near one is a red flag).

Stock Dividend yield Dividend coverage P/E ratio Coca-Cola 3.0 1.5 22.5 PepsiCo 3.7 1.4 18.6 Johnson & Johnson 2.7 2.1 17.6 Colgate-Palmolive 2.7 1.7 21.2 Chevron 4.5 1.1 20.3 Diageo 4.4 1.6 14.0 Unilever 3.5 1.6 17.4 British American Tobacco 6.4 1.4 11.1 Legal & General 9.1 1.0 11.6 GSK 4.0 2.5 10.0

My pick of the bunch

As for my pick of the 10 stocks (bearing in mind that it’s for a retirement portfolio), I’d say it’s Unilever. It’s the owner of Dove, Hellmann’s, Persil, Domestos, and tons of other well-known household brands.

The main attraction of this stock is the consistency of its revenues and earnings. Ultimately, it’s a very predictable company (unlike a few other names in that table such as Legal & General, Chevron, and GSK) due to the nature of its products, which are bought day in, day out by consumers.

It also has a solid dividend yield. It’s definitely not the highest in the table, but coverage is solid at 1.6 times.

The valuation is also a little bit lower than those of consumer goods rivals Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Colgate-Palmolive. I think a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.4 for this company is reasonable given how dependable it is.

Of course, it’s not perfect. Today, companies like Unilever are facing intense competition from new brands gaining traction on social media.

I think this UK stock is worth considering for a retirement portfolio though. I like the long-term risk/reward proposition.