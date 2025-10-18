Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for 5 world-class dividend shares for a retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me

I asked ChatGPT for 5 world-class dividend shares for a retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me

Looking for high-quality dividend shares for a retirement portfolio? Here are some names that artificial intelligence came up with…

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares can be great investments for a retirement portfolio. Not only do these shares provide investors with regular income but they tend to be lower on the risk spectrum.

Recently, I was playing around with ChatGPT and asked the AI chatbot (which reminded me that it’s an AI app and not a financial adviser) to list five ‘world-class’ dividend shares for a retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me…

ChatGPT’s dividend picks

ChatGPT picked out five stocks with wide economic moats and excellent long-term dividend growth track records. The stocks were:

  • Coca-Cola
  • PepsiCo
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Chevron

That’s an OK list. All of these companies have competitive advantages (brands, distribution, etc) that make them hard to compete with.

Meanwhile, they all have strong track records of dividend payments. All have raised their dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years (several of them for over 50 years).

There’s little diversification there though. Three of them are from the Consumer Goods sector (and Coca-Cola and PepsiCo overlap significantly).

What about UK dividend payers?

Interestingly, there were no UK stocks on the list. So, I also asked the app to list five world-class ‘UK’ dividend shares for a retirement portfolio. Here, it gave me:

  • Diageo
  • Unilever (LSE: ULVR)
  • British American Tobacco
  • Legal & General
  • GSK

Again, not bad but not perfect. There are some companies in there facing challenges today (Diageo and British American Tobacco).

Can we trust it?

Now, I’d never rely on ChatGPT for yield or valuation figures, or really for stock/investing advice at all. Because it could get the data from anywhere and it has been known to ‘hallucinate’.

So, I put a table together myself using a reputable data source. I’ve included dividend coverage, which measures earnings divided by dividends and provides insight into how sustainable a company’s dividend payout is (a ratio near one is a red flag).

StockDividend yieldDividend coverage P/E ratio
Coca-Cola3.01.522.5
PepsiCo3.71.418.6
Johnson & Johnson2.72.117.6
Colgate-Palmolive2.71.721.2
Chevron4.51.120.3
Diageo4.41.614.0
Unilever3.51.617.4
British American Tobacco6.41.411.1
Legal & General 9.11.011.6
GSK4.02.510.0

My pick of the bunch

As for my pick of the 10 stocks (bearing in mind that it’s for a retirement portfolio), I’d say it’s Unilever. It’s the owner of Dove, Hellmann’s, Persil, Domestos, and tons of other well-known household brands.

The main attraction of this stock is the consistency of its revenues and earnings. Ultimately, it’s a very predictable company (unlike a few other names in that table such as Legal & General, Chevron, and GSK) due to the nature of its products, which are bought day in, day out by consumers.

It also has a solid dividend yield. It’s definitely not the highest in the table, but coverage is solid at 1.6 times.

The valuation is also a little bit lower than those of consumer goods rivals Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Colgate-Palmolive. I think a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.4 for this company is reasonable given how dependable it is.

Of course, it’s not perfect. Today, companies like Unilever are facing intense competition from new brands gaining traction on social media.

I think this UK stock is worth considering for a retirement portfolio though. I like the long-term risk/reward proposition.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Unilever, Diageo, and Coca-Cola Company. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, GSK, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »