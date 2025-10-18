Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 no-brainer income stocks with 25+ years of dividend growth to buy with £5,000?

5 no-brainer income stocks with 25+ years of dividend growth to buy with £5,000?

These UK income stocks have some of the longest hot streaks of constantly hiking dividends, and could be a passive income gold mine.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange is jam-packed with generous income stocks. And in a few cases, these dividend-paying companies have been hiking shareholder payouts for very long streaks, sometimes even decades.

In fact, as of October, 23 stocks in the FTSE 350 have increased their payouts for more than 25 years in a row.

Among these lucrative passive income-generating stocks are:

  • Alliance Witan (LSE:ALW)
  • DCC
  • Halma
  • Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
  • British American Tobacco

So for income investors with a nice £5,000 lump sum, are these stocks no-brainer buys in 2025?

Digging deeper

Let’s zoom in on Alliance Witan. The UK-based investment trust uses a multi-manager strategy to target long-term diversified growth in the equity markets.

That does result in the business being highly sensitive to the fluctuations of the stock market and global economies. But despite this risk factor, the leadership’s ability to identify top-tier managers has enabled the business to navigate even the worst market crashes and corrections without compromising dividends.

As a result, the stock’s approaching 59 years of continuous dividend hikes – an impressive feat. Providing that trend continues, today’s modest 2.2% yield could expand significantly. And it’s a similar story to the other businesses on this list.

Looking at the group’s financials and portfolio positioning, most analysts remain optimistic that dividends will continue to climb. That’s because the firm operates with relatively low levels of financial leverage. And its diversity of managers and strategies means that performance is less exposed to style-specific and industry-specific risk factors.

So far, this all sounds rather promising.

There’s always risk

As impressive as Alliance Witan’s performance has been, there are a few weak spots to consider. Its diversified investing approach has resulted in relatively low exposure to the US tech sector, including the ‘Magnificent 7’.

Since these stocks have been driving the bulk of US stock market returns in recent years, the firm’s performance has actually lagged some key benchmarks, such as the MSCI All-Country World Index.

  • Chart comparison

In other words, while dividends shine, capital gains have struggled to keep up, and that pattern may continue if global equities continue to lag US tech stocks. This is especially true given that combative trade policies from the US could result in further pressure on global stocks, particularly within emerging markets.

Even the pattern shifts, as previously mentioned, as an equity investment business, it remains highly exposed to macroeconomic risk factors like inflation and geopolitical developments.

The bottom line

Maintaining such a long track record of hiking dividends is no easy feat. And it certainly signals strong long-term sustainability. However, as with all investments, there are always risks and threats that can derail even the strongest-looking businesses.

  • Scottish Mortgage is exposed to similar macroeconomic fluctuations as Alliance Witan
  • British American Tobacco’s tackling a challenging long-term transition away from cigarettes
  • Halma’s acquisition-led strategies create significant execution and integration risk
  • DCC’s navigating complicated regulatory shifts within the energy sector, applying pressure to margins

So should investors blindly invest £5,000 in these income stocks? Of course not.

Given their impressive track records, I think these businesses are definitely worth investigating further. But it’s critical to always carefully examine both the risks and potential rewards of even the most promising-looking opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »