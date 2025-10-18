With the right strategy, investors can unlock enormous yields that can supercharge long-term passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

£20k in an ISA? Here’s how you can aim for a £5,000 passive income

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Earning passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a proven step forward towards achieving financial freedom. And with the cost of living only rising, having some additional tax-free income from dividend shares can make an enormous difference.

On average, the UK stock market offers an annual yield of around 4%. That translates into about £800 per £20,000 invested. But what if investors want to be a bit more ambitious and aim for £5,000?

Is this level of payout even possible? With the right strategy – yes.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Aiming for a 25% dividend yield

Today, a few UK dividend shares are offering such a high payout. But in each instance, the company’s in a dire state, some even flirting with bankruptcy.

Clearly, these are not likely to be good investments. So what should investors do instead?

The answer lies among passive income stocks that have a much lower yield. Instead of trying to instantly unlock the largest payout today, investors should focus on the businesses with the ability to expand dividends over time.

Perhaps a perfect historical example of this is Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE). The self-storage operator generates recurring and largely predictable rental income from its network of storage facilities across the UK and Europe.

It’s a highly cash-generative enterprise with impressive free cash flow margins used to organically expand operations, which in turn have generated even more cash flow – a wonderful value-building loop.

The result has been a 15-year streak of continuous dividend hikes. And anyone who invested £20,000 at the start of this journey in 2010 has gone from earning a 3.8% yield to just over 25% on an ‘original cost’ basis – enough to earn £5,000 each year.

Still worth considering?

For new investors, Safestore shares currently offer a 4.7% yield today. But could the business replicate its historical success?

The high level of UK competition makes it harder for UK free cash flows to expand as in the past. But in Europe, the story’s quite different.

The self-storage industry is still in its infancy with far fewer large-scale rivals. That’s why Safestore has begun establishing a foothold in countries including France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Italy.

Management’s positioning the business to capitalise on an expected renaissance within the European self-storage space – a market which could be four times the size of the UK by 2030, according to analysts at Grand View Research.

Risk versus reward

The dividend growth opportunity is undoubtedly exciting. However, like all investments, there are some important risks to consider.

Safestore’s balance sheet carries a chunky amount of debt, which is quite a handicap in a higher interest rate environment. After all, the more cash flow gobbled up by debt expenses, the less money is available to fuel dividend expansion.

This also makes international expansion a bit trickier. Higher borrowing costs and property prices raise the cost of growth significantly. And if the company invests in bad locations, growth could struggle to materialise, potentially even destroying shareholder value.

Nevertheless, with such an impressive track record, I think it’s an opportunity worth exploring. That’s why I’ve already added this business to my passive income portfolio. And there are plenty of other dividend growth stocks available right now awaiting discovery.