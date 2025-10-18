Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k in an ISA? Here’s how you can aim for a £5,000 passive income

£20k in an ISA? Here’s how you can aim for a £5,000 passive income

With the right strategy, investors can unlock enormous yields that can supercharge long-term passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a proven step forward towards achieving financial freedom. And with the cost of living only rising, having some additional tax-free income from dividend shares can make an enormous difference.

On average, the UK stock market offers an annual yield of around 4%. That translates into about £800 per £20,000 invested. But what if investors want to be a bit more ambitious and aim for £5,000?

Is this level of payout even possible? With the right strategy – yes.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Aiming for a 25% dividend yield

Today, a few UK dividend shares are offering such a high payout. But in each instance, the company’s in a dire state, some even flirting with bankruptcy.

Clearly, these are not likely to be good investments. So what should investors do instead?

The answer lies among passive income stocks that have a much lower yield. Instead of trying to instantly unlock the largest payout today, investors should focus on the businesses with the ability to expand dividends over time.

Perhaps a perfect historical example of this is Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE). The self-storage operator generates recurring and largely predictable rental income from its network of storage facilities across the UK and Europe.

It’s a highly cash-generative enterprise with impressive free cash flow margins used to organically expand operations, which in turn have generated even more cash flow – a wonderful value-building loop.

The result has been a 15-year streak of continuous dividend hikes. And anyone who invested £20,000 at the start of this journey in 2010 has gone from earning a 3.8% yield to just over 25% on an ‘original cost’ basis – enough to earn £5,000 each year.

Still worth considering?

For new investors, Safestore shares currently offer a 4.7% yield today. But could the business replicate its historical success?

The high level of UK competition makes it harder for UK free cash flows to expand as in the past. But in Europe, the story’s quite different.

The self-storage industry is still in its infancy with far fewer large-scale rivals. That’s why Safestore has begun establishing a foothold in countries including France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Italy.

Management’s positioning the business to capitalise on an expected renaissance within the European self-storage space – a market which could be four times the size of the UK by 2030, according to analysts at Grand View Research.

Risk versus reward

The dividend growth opportunity is undoubtedly exciting. However, like all investments, there are some important risks to consider.

Safestore’s balance sheet carries a chunky amount of debt, which is quite a handicap in a higher interest rate environment. After all, the more cash flow gobbled up by debt expenses, the less money is available to fuel dividend expansion.

This also makes international expansion a bit trickier. Higher borrowing costs and property prices raise the cost of growth significantly. And if the company invests in bad locations, growth could struggle to materialise, potentially even destroying shareholder value.

Nevertheless, with such an impressive track record, I think it’s an opportunity worth exploring. That’s why I’ve already added this business to my passive income portfolio. And there are plenty of other dividend growth stocks available right now awaiting discovery.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »