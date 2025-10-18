Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 companies that could quietly benefit from the AI boom

2 FTSE 100 companies that could quietly benefit from the AI boom

Mark Hartley explores two FTSE 100 stocks that could benefit from the rise of artificial intelligence — even if they’re not tech pureplays.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 isn’t exactly brimming with Silicon Valley-style innovation. Unlike the Nasdaq, there aren’t many pure tech firms driving returns. But that doesn’t mean British investors are missing out on the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Several UK-listed companies stand to benefit indirectly by supplying the materials, tools and infrastructure needed to build and support AI systems. So here are two Footsie stocks I think are worth considering for their potential links to AI growth.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) is one of the world’s largest diversified miners and an essential player in the global supply chain for AI infrastructure. The company produces the minerals needed to make data centres and networks possible – especially copper, aluminium and iron ore.

Copper is vital for data centre infrastructure and aluminium is equally important, used to make lightweight server racks and cooling systems. Both metals are expected to see surging demand as AI adoption accelerates.

Rio is already expanding projects in Mongolia and the US to meet this demand. In H1 2025, it reported £11bn in profit from £41.53bn in revenue – a solid margin above 25%.

Price growth is slow but with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11.2, the stock still looks attractively undervalued. Plus, its return on equity (ROE) is 18.43% and the balance sheet is robust, with strong debt coverage and ample cash reserves.

But dividends are the main attraction here. The yield currently stands at 5.5%, with a payout ratio of 58% and 2.5 times cash coverage, signalling room for sustainable income.

Of course, there are risks. Rio Tinto’s earnings are highly sensitive to commodity prices, which can swing sharply due to global demand shifts or geopolitical tensions.

Still, it remains a compelling option for those seeking both income and exposure to AI’s growing infrastructure needs.

Halma

Halma (LSE: HLMA) is a very different type of business but may also benefit from the AI buildout. It specialises in safety, health, environmental and analytical technologies — from fire and gas detection systems to water quality sensors and photonics.

These are precisely the sorts of tools needed in modern datacentres, where environmental monitoring and emergency systems must operate continuously. As the number of datacentres increases globally, demand for Halma’s safety and sensor products could climb too.

In the year ended March, Halma reported revenue of £2.25bn and earnings of £296.4m, both up about 10.5% year on year. Its share price has surged 29% so far in 2025, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy. However, with a forward P/E ratio of 33, the stock looks pricey and may be vulnerable to a correction if future earnings disappoint.

Halma’s balance sheet is healthy, with decent debt coverage, though cash flow remains relatively weak. It also offers little in the way of dividends, so investors may need patience while waiting for capital appreciation.

Final thoughts

Both Rio Tinto and Halma highlight that the AI revolution isn’t just about software or chips. It’s also about the materials, safety systems and infrastructure powering it all.

For investors thinking about how to gain AI exposure through the FTSE 100, these two companies could be worth a closer look. Rio Tinto provides dependable dividend income and commodity leverage, while Halma offers growth potential from its specialised safety and sensor technologies.

As always, diversification is key – even in an AI-driven world.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »