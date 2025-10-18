£100 buys 3,175 shares of this skyrocketing penny stock!

This emerging defence tech penny stock has already exploded by almost 6,000% in six months! Should investors be rushing to buy right now?

Penny stocks are notoriously risky and volatile investments. But they also offer some of the most explosive growth potential on the stock market. And shareholders of Defence Holdings (LSE:ALRT) have learned this first-hand.

In the last six months alone, the young defence tech company has seen its share price skyrocket by 5,960%! That means anyone who bought just £100 worth of shares now has over £6,000. And anyone who invested £1,000 is now sitting on a jaw-dropping £60,000.

Yet even after all this explosive growth, this penny stock still only has a market-cap of £69m. Compared to other players in this space, like Palantir at $416bn, Defence Holdings seems to have barely scratched the surface of its potential.

One hundred pounds today is enough to buy 3,175 shares. So is now the time to think about buying?

What’s behind the surge?

Defence Holdings isn’t a business most British households are aware of. But within the inner sanctum of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), the company’s getting ready to play a pivotal role in the UK’s national security.

The firm’s developing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software solutions for sensing, autonomous drones, cybersecurity, and global communications. It’s still early days with the development of its first piece of technology (called Project Ixian) still underway. But with the backing of the MOD, institutional investors have begun taking an interest.

So much so that roughly 60% of outstanding shares are now owned by institutional investors. And in the rush to buy, the penny stock enjoyed a massive momentum breakout.

Exploring the growth potential

Project Ixian has only recently been unveiled with a core purpose of enhancing information integrity to combat disinformation and narrative manipulation.

With AI making it far easier for malicious actors to exploit digital vulnerabilities, the company seeks to make AI tools of its own to defend against such threats. And with Google providing the necessary infrastructure alongside expert AI support from the engineers at Whitespace, management’s confident in launching Project Ixian within the next 18 months.

In other words, this pre-revenue penny stock is on track to start generating cash flow before the end of 2027. And with additional tools in development, this could be the beginning of a tremendous growth story.

Time to consider buying?

As exciting as the story surrounding Defence Holdings is, it’s essential to stay focused and not get swept up by the hype train. Even with strong partnerships, it’s impossible to predict whether or not the firm’s tech will actually deliver on its promises. Eighteen months is a very fast development cycle, and if any hiccups occur along the way, delays could emerge, sparking volatility.

Some of this execution risk is being mitigated thanks to ongoing MOD feedback throughout development. Nevertheless, it remains exceptionally high. And with a market-cap of almost £70m despite no tangible revenue, recurring cash flow, or profits, investors aren’t likely to be forgiving for any disruptions or delays.

Personally, this looks more like speculation than investing. So while I’m adding this business to my watchlist, I’m not rushing to buy any shares just yet. Instead, I’m waiting for this penny stock to make more progress, especially since there are other, more proven small-cap opportunities to explore right now.