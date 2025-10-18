Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £100 buys 3,175 shares of this skyrocketing penny stock!

£100 buys 3,175 shares of this skyrocketing penny stock!

This emerging defence tech penny stock has already exploded by almost 6,000% in six months! Should investors be rushing to buy right now?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks are notoriously risky and volatile investments. But they also offer some of the most explosive growth potential on the stock market. And shareholders of Defence Holdings (LSE:ALRT) have learned this first-hand.

In the last six months alone, the young defence tech company has seen its share price skyrocket by 5,960%! That means anyone who bought just £100 worth of shares now has over £6,000. And anyone who invested £1,000 is now sitting on a jaw-dropping £60,000.

Yet even after all this explosive growth, this penny stock still only has a market-cap of £69m. Compared to other players in this space, like Palantir at $416bn, Defence Holdings seems to have barely scratched the surface of its potential.

One hundred pounds today is enough to buy 3,175 shares. So is now the time to think about buying?

What’s behind the surge?

Defence Holdings isn’t a business most British households are aware of. But within the inner sanctum of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), the company’s getting ready to play a pivotal role in the UK’s national security.

The firm’s developing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software solutions for sensing, autonomous drones, cybersecurity, and global communications. It’s still early days with the development of its first piece of technology (called Project Ixian) still underway. But with the backing of the MOD, institutional investors have begun taking an interest.

So much so that roughly 60% of outstanding shares are now owned by institutional investors. And in the rush to buy, the penny stock enjoyed a massive momentum breakout.

Exploring the growth potential

Project Ixian has only recently been unveiled with a core purpose of enhancing information integrity to combat disinformation and narrative manipulation.

With AI making it far easier for malicious actors to exploit digital vulnerabilities, the company seeks to make AI tools of its own to defend against such threats. And with Google providing the necessary infrastructure alongside expert AI support from the engineers at Whitespace, management’s confident in launching Project Ixian within the next 18 months.

In other words, this pre-revenue penny stock is on track to start generating cash flow before the end of 2027. And with additional tools in development, this could be the beginning of a tremendous growth story.

Time to consider buying?

As exciting as the story surrounding Defence Holdings is, it’s essential to stay focused and not get swept up by the hype train. Even with strong partnerships, it’s impossible to predict whether or not the firm’s tech will actually deliver on its promises. Eighteen months is a very fast development cycle, and if any hiccups occur along the way, delays could emerge, sparking volatility.

Some of this execution risk is being mitigated thanks to ongoing MOD feedback throughout development. Nevertheless, it remains exceptionally high. And with a market-cap of almost £70m despite no tangible revenue, recurring cash flow, or profits, investors aren’t likely to be forgiving for any disruptions or delays.

Personally, this looks more like speculation than investing. So while I’m adding this business to my watchlist, I’m not rushing to buy any shares just yet. Instead, I’m waiting for this penny stock to make more progress, especially since there are other, more proven small-cap opportunities to explore right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »