Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Now 218%! Is a stock market crash coming with the Warren Buffett indicator at all-time highs?

Now 218%! Is a stock market crash coming with the Warren Buffett indicator at all-time highs?

The Warren Buffett indicator is flirting with all-time highs. Is this a sign that a stock market crash is heading our way in the near future?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Warren Buffett indicator is doing the rounds again. The metric is one way to measure how overvalued stocks are. It’s at record levels, suggesting a stock market crash is heading our way.

In simple terms, the Warren Buffett indicator is the market cap of all stocks in a country (usually the US) divided by the size of the economy. The higher the indicator is, as a percentage, the more overvalued stocks are compared to the underlying economy.

In the 1970s, it stood at 40% or so. In the 1980s, it stood at 50%-60%. Just before the dotcom crash, it reached a high of 140%. On 17 October 2025, it stands at 218%. Relative to the economy, US stocks are more expensive than they’ve ever been in their history. Time for panic stations?

What’s coming?

On the one hand, this time could really be different. The instigator to the recent surge, artificial intelligence, truly is groundbreaking technology. Some talking heads have predicted we’re heading for an AI-fuelled economic golden age. If developed countries start hitting 5% or more GDP growth a year then those heady valuations could be more than justified.

On the other hand, the parallels to the 2000 bubble are legion. A groundbreaking technology has been introduced, but no one has quite figured out how to make money from it yet. Buffett might be taking this view. His conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has built up an unprecedented $300bn cash pile rather than do what he usually does with money – invest in companies. That suggests he’s a tad nervous at the state of the markets.

With both camps having a strong case, I think the best move is diversification. I still have most of my net worth in equities but I have rebalanced my portfolio, including a larger amount in savings that pays decently at the moment. If stocks keep rocketing? I’m well exposed. If they crash? I have cash on hard to pick up bargains.

One to consider

Investors can diversify through assets, but also within a stock portfolio too. Take a banking stock like Barclays (LSE: BARC) for instance. While the average price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is nearing the 30 mark and the FTSE 100’s is closer to 20, the Barclays P/E stands at just 9.4. In the event of a crash, that means less room for the stock to fall.

The stock pays a dividend yield of 2.24% at the moment too. If we are in for some turbulence, then the ‘cash in the pocket’ of dividends offers an income even if share prices are stagnant. Dividends are not guaranteed, of course. But the current forecasts are expecting dividend rises in each of the next two years.

Banks are hardly immune to crashes themselves. Readers might recall a somewhat notable stock market tumble 17 years ago. The banking sector struggled for years after the great recession. But, as part of a diversified portfolio, I think Barclays is a stock to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

City experts now think the Lloyds share price could climb as high as…

| Alan Oscroft

Has the likelihood of higher car loan costs led to lower Lloyds share price targets from City brokers? So far,…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

After falling 10%, has this UK share suddenly become an amazing bargain to consider?

| James Beard

One of the UK’s top 100 shares has just fallen over 10%. Does the stock now offer excellent value for…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what could save the Aston Martin share price

| Ben McPoland

Aston Martin has held a licence to lose money in recent years. Can this writer find reasons to get behind…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE Systems share prices are all falling today! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

The BAE Systems share price is falling today, and the same goes for other defence industry stocks, Babcock and Rolls-Royce.…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 5,000% in a year, is Nasdaq stock Rigetti (RGTI) a ticket to wealth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nasdaq-listed quantum computing Rigetti has delivered life-changing returns for investors over the last year. Can it continue to do so?

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the stock market is about to crash! Here’s what it said

| Royston Wild

Global stocks are trading near record peaks despite the uncertain outlook. Royston Wild considers if the stock market is waiting…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 dip an unmissable chance to buy Barclays shares at a 5% discount?

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares are falling faster than most companies on the FTSE 100, on what's a turbulent day for the stock…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Prediction: analysts say this growth stock will surge 19% in a year!

| Royston Wild

This top growth stock has risen more than 160% in value over the last year. Royston Wild explains why it…

Read more »