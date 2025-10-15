Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » These 3 FTSE 100 super-shares pay £18.6bn a year in passive income!

These 3 FTSE 100 super-shares pay £18.6bn a year in passive income!

These three mega-cap stocks are set to pay £18.6bn in share dividends for 2025. The only way to collect some of this passive income is to own the shares…

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having been an investor for nearly four decades, my investing strategy has evolved over time. Nowadays, I’m a big fan of two things. First, value investing, which my hero Warren Buffett defines as buying into great companies at fair prices. Second, I love collecting passive income in the form of share dividends.

Fabulous FTSE 100 dividends

As a value/dividend investor, I’ve found many of my top stocks in the UK’s main FTSE 100 index. Indeed, my family portfolio currently includes over 20 different Footsie and FTSE 250 shares. We bought many of these for their market-beating dividend yields.

Of course, the FTSE 100 is a broad church, especially in terms of size. For example, it includes huge companies valued at much as £197.3bn as well as much smaller businesses of around £3.5bn. Also, not all Footsie stocks pay dividends, while the highest cash yields can exceed 9% a year.

Interestingly, the vast majority of the FTSE 100’s passive income/share dividends comes from just a handful of companies. In fact, more than half — roughly 53% — of total FTSE 100 dividends for 2025 should come from just 10 stocks.

Three dividend dynamos

For example, take these three mega-cap UK shares, which together will pay almost a quarter (23.4%) of all expected FTSE 100 dividends this year:

CompanyIndustryShare priceMarket valueDividend yieldYearly payout
HSBC HoldingsBanking994.8p£172.0bn5.0%£8.6bn
ShellEnergy2,690p£156.3bn4.0%£6.3bn
UnileverConsumer goods4,551p£111.3bn3.4%£3.7bn

The total expected dividends in 2025 from these three global Goliaths comes to £18.6bn. That’s roughly £650 for each of the UK’s 28.6m households. However, this valuable passive income is only for the shareholders of these businesses. Also, future dividends are not guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled at short notice.

Universal Unilever

My family portfolio includes one of these dividend dukes: Unilever (LSE: ULVR). We bought into this Anglo-Dutch producer of fast-moving consumer goods for its strong portfolio of brands and its decent dividend yield.

I see Unilever as a long-term survivor. It was founded in 1929, before a huge US stock-market crash triggered the Great Depression. Also, over 3.4bn of the world’s 8bn people use Unilever products every day. In other words, its brands are not just well-known, they are everywhere.

Right now, Unilever shares offer a dividend yield of 3.4% a year, slightly above the FTSE 100’s yearly cash yield of 3.2%. But the group has a decades-long history of raising this yearly payout, plus its shares tend to be less volatile than the overall UK stock market.

I sleep well at night knowing that Unilever’s extensive portfolio of brands — in beauty and well-being, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream — sells as I snooze. Even during dramatic downturns, people must wash, eat, and clean their clothes, homes, and themselves.

Alas, the next worldwide recession is coming — the only question is when. In a downturn, consumers usually tighten their belts. This would likely hit Unilever’s revenues, margins, earnings, and cash flow. Even so, I see this stock as a long-term hold for its powerful passive income!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Unilever. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Unilever shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

This blue-chip comes with a killer 7.6% dividend yield – can it last?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't get enough of the dividend yield on this FTSE 100 stock, and he's got plenty of share…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Dividend Shares

A 6.7% yield but down 15%, is it time for investors to consider this FTSE 250 media star?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 broadcasting giant have dropped in the past three months, but its dividend yield remains very…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Dividend shares can be great for passive income. But be careful to avoid these 3 mistakes…

| Mark Hartley

Avoid these common mistakes when picking dividend shares. Mark Hartley points out risks and how DCC stands up as a…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Back to black: can a refocus on fossil fuels save the BP share price?

| Mark Hartley

After scaling back its green ambitions under new CEO Murray Auchincloss, Mark Hartley weighs up what the change could mean…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

Analysts say Lloyds’ share price could hit £…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds’ share price has an incredible amount of positive momentum at the moment. Can it continue to deliver for investors…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £30,000 second income?

| Alan Oscroft

Here's a look at how we might plan to pocket a five-figure annual second income to help fund our retirement,…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in dividend stocks to pay the mortgage each month?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the numbers behind building an investment pot with dividend stocks that could generate over a grand a…

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

Gold to $5,000? 2 UK stocks to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

Investors looking around for gold stocks to buy today might want to take a look at this pair from the…

Read more »