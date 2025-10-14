Member Login
How much do you need in dividend stocks to pay the mortgage each month?

Jon Smith explains the numbers behind building an investment pot with dividend stocks that could generate over a grand a month.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Dividend stocks are an excellent way for investors to generate a second income.

Dividend stocks are an excellent way for investors to generate a second income. Of course, companies don’t have to pay out dividends. But by picking stocks with a good track record and looking for dividend yields above the index average, I think it’s possible to achieve an income over time that equates to the average UK mortgage payment.

Making the numbers work

For reference, data shows the current average mortgage payment is £1,253. That provides a benchmark of the size of income that ideally needs to be generated. In order to work out the size of the portfolio, we can work backwards. Without taking on an excessive level of risk, I think an investor could build a pot with an average yield of 7%.

Therefore, the investment portfolio would need to be worth £214,800. Very few would have enough money in a lump sum to make this happen overnight. Yet this isn’t a bad thing. By investing regular smaller amounts over time, it can act to build a stronger and more diversified portfolio over the course of several years.

For example, let’s say £750 was put aside each month. After 14 years, the pot could be worth in excess of £215k. In the following year, even without additional funds, the income payments could equate to £1,253.

Finding stocks that fit the bill

In some respects, the maths is the easy part. After knowing how much is needed to build the income pot, the next stage is to find dividend shares that align with your goals. One option for investors to consider is Man Group (LSE:EMG), which has a current dividend yield of 6.91%.

The investment management firm reported record assets under management (AUM) of £143.19bn back in the summer. For H1, it delivered net inflows of £13bn. This is important as it makes money primarily from the fees and commissions charged on the assets being managed. So the higher the number, the more positive it bodes for future revenue.

The momentum in flows gives me an indication that sentiment regarding the investment manager is strong. I think this is partly due to it having a wide range of trading strategies. As it’s not reliant on just one asset class or style, the risk isn’t all in one bucket. Some strategies underperform, others do well. This helps smooth out swings.

Over the past year, the stock’s down 10%. One risk is that investors might move money out of the active strategies Man provides and into cheaper, passive alternatives. The share price has reacted negatively to this in the past when management reported it happening.

I think Man Group’s a stock for investors to consider who are trying to build up the passive income potential from their portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

