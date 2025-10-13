Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My favourite FTSE growth stock has jumped another 10% on a huge contract win!

My favourite FTSE growth stock has jumped another 10% on a huge contract win!

Harvey Jones woke up to the news that his number one growth stock has done it again, after some really good news this morning. Can it climb higher still?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My favourite UK growth stock is having a moment, jumping more than 11% in early trading after some terrific news.

The stock in question is Costain (LSE: COST), the engineering and construction group that’s transformed itself from a former penny share into a serious FTSE 250 contender. 

When a company of this size announces it’s landed a £1bn contract, the earth moves. Or at least, it shakes a little.

Today (13 October), Costain revealed it’s been chosen by Sellafield as its utilities delivery partner, a major part of the site’s Infrastructure Delivery Partnership. 

The shares are flying

The nine-year deal, potentially extendable by another six, will see Costain refurbish and replace complex utility systems to support Sellafield’s nuclear decommissioning.

Chief executive Alex Vaughan called the award “testament to our strategy of developing long-term relationships with tier 1 customers”. He’s happy. I’m happy too. This is exactly the kind of steady, high-value contract that helps build lasting shareholder confidence.

Long road to recovery

Costain’s comeback has been remarkable. The shares are up 40% over the last year and 245% over five. However, there was plenty of turbulence over the summer.

On 20 August, investors had to swallow an 18% fall in half-year revenues to £525.4m. That came as road projects ended and HS2’s rephased schedule hit the books. The stock plunged more than 15% on the day.

Yet there were positives. Adjusted operating profit rose 3.1% to £16.8m, margins improved to 3.2%, and management reaffirmed confidence in hitting its 4.5% target next year. Net cash dipped to £144.9m, but that’s still a pretty big pile for a company with a £414m market cap. The interim dividend was hiked from 0.4p to 1p, which is a bumper 150% increase.

I never considered selling. I even toyed with averaging down. Now I wish I had. With today’s Sellafield win, I’m up more than 150% since adding it to my Self-Invested Personal Pension in November 2023.

Strong order book and revenues

Costain’s forward order book stands at £5.6bn, more than four times annual revenues. Around 90% of forecast revenue for the year is already secured, and management says bidding activity remains high. 

Its focus on long-term infrastructure, nuclear, energy transition, transport, looks well aligned with government policy.

The shares trade on a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6, still low for a business growing this fast. It also kicked off a £10m share buyback in June, and has a trailing dividend yield of 1.54%.

Risks remain. Infrastructure contracts require a steady stream of new wins to offset expiring contracts, there is always a danger management will underprice bids and costs run out of control, as happened before. A short-term risk is that profit-takers could move in after today’s surge. But I still think this looks like a stock investors who can withstand short-term volatility might consider buying, with a long-term view.

Today’s Sellafield contract win is priced in. Costain will have to deliver more earthshaking news to keep up the momentum, but I’m optimistic and have no intention of banking my profits today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Costain Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Dividend Shares

If an investor bought the highest-yielding FTSE 250 stocks, here’s the passive income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides a list of the highest-yielding options to consider for investors who want to push the boat out…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I could make £16,771 a year in dividend income over time from another £20,000 in this high-yield FTSE 100 gem!

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins has held shares in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 financial stock for years and thinks the time may be…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Is BP’s sub-£5 share price set to rocket after activating huge Iraq oil deal?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has gained since the beginning of Q2, but Simon Watkins thinks it could soar on huge new…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares near 52-week lows that warrant attention today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 shares are out of favour right now. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon believes they're capable of outperforming…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £20,000 in an ISA today could be worth in 10 years…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With the right type of ISA, a sound investment/risk management strategy, and a long-term mindset, the results can be fantastic.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

No retirement plan? Here’s how a stock market crash could help!

| Mark Hartley

Most investors fear a stock market crash, but for those who are prepared, it can be an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the Tesco share price could reach £…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Tesco share price has more than double the average UK stock market return in the last 12 months. But…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

Experts reckon generative AI could add billions to the value of these 5 FTSE 100 stocks

| James Beard

These FTSE 100 stocks stand to gain from the fourth industrial revolution that’s disrupting many industries. James Beard takes a…

Read more »