Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » If an investor bought the highest-yielding FTSE 250 stocks, here’s the passive income potential

If an investor bought the highest-yielding FTSE 250 stocks, here’s the passive income potential

Jon Smith provides a list of the highest-yielding options to consider for investors who want to push the boat out when it comes to passive income potential.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend yields change each day, with the fluctuating share price impacting performance. Yet when I consider the current options offering the juiciest returns, the passive income that can be made is quite significant.

There are risks involved, but if an investor targeted just the stocks with the most significant yield, here’s what the portfolio could look like.

Balancing risk and reward

I’m going to filter for options just in the FTSE 250. For reference, the average index yield’s 3.49%. Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (LSE:FGEN) has the highest yield at 11.58%. Yet I doubt anyone would put all their money in just one idea. Rather, to benefit from diversification, it makes sense to include at least the top half dozen companies.

We’re already dealing with stocks with a higher risk than normal, given the elevated yields. Holding several shares means that if the yield on one share gets cut, the overall impact on the portfolio can be managed.

With that in mind, a portfolio could include not just Foresight but also the SDCL Efficiency Income Trust, the Foresight Solar Fund, the Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Energean and Harbour Energy. The average yield from this group of top income shares would be 10.71%!

Therefore, let’s say an investor put £100 a month in each of these stocks for five years. In year six, without any further capital inflows, they could make £483 a month just from the dividend payments.

Digging a little deeper

Let’s run through Foresight Environmental Infrastructure in a little more detail. Its mandate is to build a diversified portfolio of environmental infrastructure assets (hence the name) that offer long-term, inflation-linked cash flows. As a result, the goal is to provide shareholders with a sustainable, progressive dividend. At the same time, it tries to preserve capital in real terms over the long run.

Despite this aim, the yield in excess of 11% is still high. One factor is due to the 22% share price fall in the past year. There’s no one single factor for this, but rather several worth flagging. For example, lower power prices and volatility in energy markets have put pressure on revenue. Added to this is a number of portfolio assets that have underperformed expectations recently.

However, I don’t see an immediate threat to the dividend. Earlier this summer, the board reaffirmed its commitment to the dividend as it looks to simplify the current portfolio and wind down assets that are less aligned with its stable cash flow focus. I think this is a wise move and should help both the share price and the dividend in the long run.

It’s true that there are risks. The recent asset issues (maintenance cost overruns, underperformance of wind and some outages) show the vulnerability of revenue to physical and weather risks.

Yet if investors can diversify single-stock risk by holding other high-yielding stocks, it can be a strategy worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Foresight Solar Fund. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I could make £16,771 a year in dividend income over time from another £20,000 in this high-yield FTSE 100 gem!

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins has held shares in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 financial stock for years and thinks the time may be…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Beyond motor loans, what’s next for the Lloyds share price?

| Stephen Wright

As the stock market finally gets some clarity around motor loans, Stephen Wright is looking at something else on the…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

With a 7.9% yield and 25+ years of payout growth, is this a no-brainer dividend stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar UK dividend stock's been quietly hiking dividends for more than 25 years, and it still offers a massive…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Aim to turn that into a £500 extra income with UK stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing a lump sum in high-yielding stocks can unlock some substantial extra income, especially if the companies keep hiking payouts.

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares to 2027!

| Royston Wild

Dividends on Rolls-Royce shares are expected to soar over the near term. Does this make it an unmissable FTSE 100…

Read more »

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for BT shares through to 2028!

| Royston Wild

Dividends on BT shares are tipped to keep growing over the next three years. Royston Wild examines the robustness of…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £777 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some sums to show how much investors need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

With its 9% yield and trading 54% below fair value, is it time I buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income gem?

| Mark Hartley

Legal & General’s high yield and cheap valuation make it tempting for passive income investors, but recent results show it’s…

Read more »