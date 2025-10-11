Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will we soon see a crashing stock market?

Will we soon see a crashing stock market?

Sky-high valuations and weak economic outlook are increasing the risk of a stock market crash, but when could this happen? Here’s what experts are saying.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Despite record-high prices, there’s growing concern among experts of a looming stock market correction, or even outright crash.

Falling political confidence, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, emerging trade disputes, and rising government borrowing costs are all sparking economic uncertainty both here in the UK and in the US. And with central banks cutting interest rates to protect the job market despite inflation remaining elevated, the bearish stock market concerns aren’t entirely unjustified.

So is there a catastrophe lurking just around the corner? Or are things secretly much stronger than they appear?

Bull vs bear

Analysts at JP Morgan and other leading institutions have highlighted their concerns about a potential market correction as we approach 2026, with most estimating a 5%-15% drawdown. While there are some market crash forecasts, these seem to be far less prominent, suggesting that while risk levels are elevated, they’re not yet at an extreme.

However, despite most analysts having a more cautious or negative outlook, there are some exceptions. For example, UBS has recently raised its guidance for the S&P 500 in 2026 to 6,800 points. The bank expects US stocks to retreat in the short-term but ultimately recover in the second half as tariff costs are managed, artificial intelligence (AI) begins delivering on efficiencies, and earnings remain resilient thanks to rate cuts.

Morgan Stanley’s put forward a similar argument, suggesting that share prices could temporary stall as valuations normalise before resuming a bullish trajectory next year.

What now?

With so many factors influencing the stock market, predicting what will happen in the coming weeks and months is almost impossible.

Given the economic challenges that both the UK and US markets face, I’m leaning on the side of caution, building up cash so that if the worst does come to pass, I’ll have the capital available to take advantage. And one stock that I’ve got my eye on is Toast (NYSE:TOST).

While not a household name in the UK, Toast’s one of the biggest cloud-based operating systems for restaurants in the US. Over 148,000 restaurants use the platform to handle payment & order processing, menu design, inventory & accounting management, kitchen display systems, payroll, and other critical operations.

In the second quarter of 2025 alone, almost $50bn of transactions moved through its platform – a 23% increase year on year. When combined with steady subscription income, the business generates enormous volumes of free cash flow. And with Toast recently signing new partnerships with Applebee’s and American Express, the group’s long-term potential continues to expand.

Risk versus reward

Its impressive financials haven’t gone unnoticed, and the stock subsequently trades at a premium valuation. But that could prove problematic given that weaker discretionary consumer spending has historically resulted in lower footfall for restaurants – a trend that has started to emerge among fast casual chains.

Current projections suggest that the US restaurant sector could be hit with a slowdown entering into 2026. That’s bad news for Toast, creating tough comparables, potentially enough to spook investors and test its share price. And this risk’s only compounded by fears of rising competition.

But at a better Toast price, the risks could be worth the potential reward. So if the stock market decides to throw a tantrum, this growth stock sits near the top of my Buy list, alongside other companies in my portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Toast. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Toast. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

