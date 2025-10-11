Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Higher than ever, could Nvidia stock still have further to climb?

Higher than ever, could Nvidia stock still have further to climb?

Nvidia stock hit yet another all-time high this week, after climbing 1,299% in just five years. But could the best be yet to come?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This week saw Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) break its own record, yet again. Nvidia stock hit a new all-time high, meaning it now stands 1,299% higher than it did five years ago.

Looking at that sort of rise, combined with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 55, it may seem easy to presume that the stock must be overvalued.

In practice, though, it can be impossible to tell that based on a share’s track record and current P/E ratio. Rather, I think valuation involves looking at what a business’s future prospects look like and then comparing that to its current price.

Nvidia is in uncharted territory

That can be difficult to do when it comes to Nvidia.

After all, the past few years have seen Nvidia stock soar in part because its sales revenues and profits have exploded.  Not only is the share price in a place it has never been before, so is Nvidia’s business.

If that was a one-off phenomenon, as large companies raced to install AI-related IT infrastructure, then the current Nvidia stock price could be too high to justify in the long term. That might mean it is headed for a fall.

But if the past several years of AI demand are just the start of things to come, that could be good news for Nvidia.

Its revenues and earnings may grow even further. Lately it has managed to grow earnings ahead of revenues and economies of scale could mean that continues.

If that scenario plays out, five or 10 years from now, we might look back on today’s Nvidia stock price and think of it as a deep bargain!

Dealing with the unknown

To some extent, this sort of ambiguity is to be expected. After all, investing in the stock market always involves taking a view on how businesses will perform in future. In reality, that is never knowable for sure even at the staidest-looking firm.

But with Nvidia, there are a lot of moving parts.

On one hand, I see a lot to like.

Nvidia’s capital-light business model and proprietary chip designs mean that it has been able to achieve high profit margins. I see that as something that may well continue.

On top of that, it already has a large installed user base. That could be a competitive advantage if AI sales continue to boom, thanks not only to repeat purchases but also the power of that installed base in helping persuade new customers to choose Nvidia chips.

What might happen now?

On the other hand, though, we simply do not know how sustainable current demand for Nvidia chips is, let alone whether there is substantial room for ongoing growth at anything like recent levels.

The company faces regulatory pressure in key markets like the US and China. Smaller rivals are racing to try and produce cheaper chips that could offer some of what Nvidia does, threatening both sales revenues and profit margins at the industry leader.

At the right price, I could live with that risk. But given how highly Nvidia stock is currently valued, I do not feel there is a sufficient margin of safety. So, although I think it may still have further to climb, at the current level I am not willing to invest.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,384%! What can we all learn from the Rolls-Royce share price’s rise?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared over the past five years. Christopher Ruane considers whether there may be broader lessons…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used now to start buying shares – and earning passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how someone with no stock market experience could begin buying shares on a limited budget, whether aiming for growth,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: what the latest results, buybacks, and motor-finance redress mean for investors

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price remains strong but with a looming motor-finance redress scheme and ongoing buybacks, what should investors watch next?

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of savings? Here’s how to try and turn it into £158 of passive income a month

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach and using the cash generation potential of large blue-chip companies, our writer thinks the passive…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: are there still opportunities in this market?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that, although the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares has been enjoying a banner year, it may…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

At 4.2%, the yield on this dividend share isn’t the highest, but it’s been the FTSE’s most reliable

| James Beard

A stock’s dividend yield is a popular measure. But our writer explains why sometimes it might not be the best…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 still hit 10,000 points in 2025? Here’s what the experts think…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at expert forecasts to see whether the FTSE 100 can hit 10,000 points in 2025 — and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income stock with a dividend yield of 13.9%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This passive income stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the UK! Should investors be thinking of buying…

Read more »