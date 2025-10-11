Member Login
Could the FTSE 100 still hit 10,000 points in 2025? Here’s what the experts think…

Mark Hartley looks at expert forecasts to see whether the FTSE 100 can hit 10,000 points in 2025 — and why gold miner Fresnillo’s fuelling optimism.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s strange to think that just last year, investors were celebrating the FTSE 100 breaking through 8,000 points. Now sitting above 9,500, it seems almost inevitable that the index will smash the historic 10,000 mark.

But can it still happen in 2025, with the year rapidly drawing to a close? I decided to see what the experts think.

Cautious optimism

The Footsie’s been on a roll this year. It broke 8,800 points in February and crossed 9,000 in July. As October began, the index surged again, touching a new record above 9,400 points. Momentum, valuation strength and broad sector resilience have helped push it to fresh highs.

Some commentators even suggest it could reach 10,000 by Christmas if current momentum holds. However, few major analysts are that bullish. Citigroup recently nudged its mid-2026 FTSE 100 target from 9,300 to 9,700 — a positive signal, but still shy of five figures.

Trend-based forecasts paint a similar picture. Many models suggest an end-of-2025 level near 9,638, with longer-term projections stretching towards 11,800. The Economy Forecast Agency, for example, sees potential for 11,600-13,347 by mid-2027, implying plenty of growth ahead even if 10,000 proves elusive this year.

So while optimism’s building, the consensus remains cautious. The broader market may need another leg of earnings growth or a strong boost from the commodities and financial sectors to tip over that symbolic milestone.

Driving the optimism

One FTSE 100 stock that’s doing its part to lift the index is Fresnillo (LSE: FRES). The Mexican-based precious metals miner has been one of 2025’s standout performers, soaring an astonishing 280% since January.

In its latest H1 2025 earnings results, announced on 30 June, it posted a 34.84% year on year revenue boost to £3.05bn. Earnings did even better, up 78.48% to £351.92m, giving it a net margin of 11.54%.

Rising gold and silver prices have been a key catalyst. With gold recently topping $4,000 per ounce, the company’s profit margins have expanded sharply. Now, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits around 23.7 – well above the FTSE average. Yet its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61 hints that earnings are keeping pace with valuation.

Still, there are risks. Gold and silver are classic safe-haven assets that tend to rise when investors worry about inflation, debt or geopolitical instability. Should confidence return to global markets or interest rates rise faster than expected, demand could cool quickly – pulling precious metals, and Fresnillo’s share price, down with it.

Despite this, I think it remains a stock worth considering. It’s a strong business with efficient operations, low production costs and a robust balance sheet. Even if commodity prices ease, its long-term fundamentals look solid.

My take

The FTSE 100’s march toward 10,000 might not happen in 2025 – but it feels closer than ever. With heavyweight stocks like Fresnillo helping to fuel momentum and earnings growth returning across the board, the index appears well-positioned for steady progress.

I think patient investors could see 10,000 in sight before long, even if they have to wait a little past New Year’s Eve.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

