This high-flying FTSE 100 growth share is a play on Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Excited? Worried?

Harvey Jones praises the tech-focused Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and highlights its biggest opportunity. But he also offers a word of warning.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is a growth share with enormous potential. It’s up 33% over the last year and 70% over two, but it can be hugely volatile too.

It was hit hard in 2022 when post-pandemic enthusiasm for tech stocks swung into a sharp reverse. The Scottish Mortgage share price fell in half that year. I took advantage and bought it for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) in 2023. I’m up around 65% since then.

Blue-chip rocket

Today, the trust’s top 10 holdings include big tech names such as Amazon, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Meta Platforms and Nvidia, alongside smaller quoted and unquoted companies and private equity holdings.

The trust’s largest single holding, at 7.8% of its £15bn portfolio, is Elon Musk’s privately-owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX. For investors, that brings risks and potential rewards in spades.

SpaceX is expected to float eventually, potentially sending its valuation soaring. Scottish Mortgage manager Tom Slater is excited by the opportunity, and has just argued that the opportunity has grown and he’d like to increase the trust’s stake.

I’m quite excited and it does add to the speculative appeal of holding the trust. However, given the controversies surrounding Musk and the patchy performance of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), there are risks. SpaceX is a thrilling and potentially massive opportunity, but it’s not a guaranteed winner. Investors considering buying Scottish Mortgage today need to take this into account.

AI bubble trouble

Of course, it’s not the only risk in the portfolio. While global US stock markets have been breaking record highs, many are worried about a potential artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. Tech valuations look dizzying, although I think comparisons to the dotcom boom and bust are overdone. Big tech’s making big money today, which it wasn’t back then, and expectations for the upcoming third-quarter earning season are pretty upbeat. Although it won’t take much in the way of disappointment to knock them back.

Some investors may worry that Scottish Mortgage is slightly overrated after its recent run. I recently compared its performance to another tech-focused FTSE 100 investment trust, Polar Capital Technology, and found it trailed Scottish Mortgage over pretty much every timeframe in the last five years. Exposure to SpaceX adds another layer of unpredictability.

Take the long-term view

Today’s a risky time to invest new money into the technology sector. On the other hand, shunning big tech has been a losing bet for years. I think Scottish Mortgage is worth considering today, as is Polar Capital. But I would suggest feeding money into these two trusts, given bubble concerns, rather than going big. Take advantage of any dips or even a bigger sell-off.

Also, investors should only buy with the intention of holding for the long term, by which I mean a minimum of five years and, ideally, a lot longer. Then buckle up and wait to see if SpaceX shoots to the moon.