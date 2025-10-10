Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This high-flying FTSE 100 growth share is a play on Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Excited? Worried?

This high-flying FTSE 100 growth share is a play on Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Excited? Worried?

Harvey Jones praises the tech-focused Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and highlights its biggest opportunity. But he also offers a word of warning.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is a growth share with enormous potential. It’s up 33% over the last year and 70% over two, but it can be hugely volatile too.

It was hit hard in 2022 when post-pandemic enthusiasm for tech stocks swung into a sharp reverse. The Scottish Mortgage share price fell in half that year. I took advantage and bought it for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) in 2023. I’m up around 65% since then.

Blue-chip rocket

Today, the trust’s top 10 holdings include big tech names such as Amazon, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Meta Platforms and Nvidia, alongside smaller quoted and unquoted companies and private equity holdings.

The trust’s largest single holding, at 7.8% of its £15bn portfolio, is Elon Musk’s privately-owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX. For investors, that brings risks and potential rewards in spades.

SpaceX is expected to float eventually, potentially sending its valuation soaring. Scottish Mortgage manager Tom Slater is excited by the opportunity, and has just argued that the opportunity has grown and he’d like to increase the trust’s stake.

I’m quite excited and it does add to the speculative appeal of holding the trust. However, given the controversies surrounding Musk and the patchy performance of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), there are risks. SpaceX is a thrilling and potentially massive opportunity, but it’s not a guaranteed winner. Investors considering buying Scottish Mortgage today need to take this into account.

AI bubble trouble

Of course, it’s not the only risk in the portfolio. While global US stock markets have been breaking record highs, many are worried about a potential artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. Tech valuations look dizzying, although I think comparisons to the dotcom boom and bust are overdone. Big tech’s making big money today, which it wasn’t back then, and expectations for the upcoming third-quarter earning season are pretty upbeat. Although it won’t take much in the way of disappointment to knock them back.

Some investors may worry that Scottish Mortgage is slightly overrated after its recent run. I recently compared its performance to another tech-focused FTSE 100 investment trust, Polar Capital Technology, and found it trailed Scottish Mortgage over pretty much every timeframe in the last five years. Exposure to SpaceX adds another layer of unpredictability.

Take the long-term view

Today’s a risky time to invest new money into the technology sector. On the other hand, shunning big tech has been a losing bet for years. I think Scottish Mortgage is worth considering today, as is Polar Capital. But I would suggest feeding money into these two trusts, given bubble concerns, rather than going big. Take advantage of any dips or even a bigger sell-off.

Also, investors should only buy with the intention of holding for the long term, by which I mean a minimum of five years and, ideally, a lot longer. Then buckle up and wait to see if SpaceX shoots to the moon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much money do I to put into need in an ISA for £1,000 in passive income each month?

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for Britons to build wealth and take an income from their…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Dividend Shares

Are National Grid shares a bargain under £11?

| John Fieldsend

National grid shares have been rising in recent months and look set to finally break the £11 mark. Could they…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Could Ferrari’s disappointing earnings forecast help the Aston Martin share price?

| James Beard

The Aston Martin share price has crashed 97% since the luxury car maker’s IPO in 2018. But could a rival's…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

After rising 50% in 6 months can the Glencore share price continue to smash the market?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the Glencore share price finally springing into life and examines whether the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 growth stocks to consider in late 2025!

| Royston Wild

Soaring gold and copper prices have pushed these FTSE growth stocks sharply higher. Royston Wild believes they can keep rising.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 fund manager says 1 powerful megatrend is just getting started

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reveals which megatrend this star FTSE 100 fund manager recently said he's bullish on (hint: it's not artificial…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

3 strategies to try and avoid losing money in a stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned this week of a potential stock market crash. But what’s going to cause it…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

Passive income alert: this high-yielding FTSE 250 stock just fell 4.6% in a day!

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Taylor Wimpey fell almost 5% in a day this week. With no update from the company, is this…

Read more »