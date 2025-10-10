Member Login
Will AI stocks usher in a golden age of passive income?

Will AI stocks usher in a golden age of passive income?

The rise of AI might herald an economic golden age. If it does, will earning passive income through the stock market be easier too?

John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Is 2025 the best year in history to start building a passive income? Some might think so. The CEO of Google-owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has called the potential impact of artificial intelligence more revolutionary than electricity or fire.

I saw one source estimating potential economic growth from AI (measured in GDP) as being 5.4% a year. For context, the best economic decades of the 20th century averaged around 2% a year. If an economic golden age is on the way, then the stock markets might be set for the bull run to end all bull runs. A shrewd investor might look at even small sums invested today as being worth huge amounts a few years down the line. 

Hold the horses

Before diving into where might benefit most from such a bullish trajectory, the bear case needs some attention. While the claims of what AI might achieve are grandiose, the reality of what AI has achieved is minimal.

Sure, the humanlike chat interface of LLMs is mind-blowing, but we’re after economic growth here. How is this technology helping companies?

A recent study found 95% of efforts to implement AI found no return on investment. In other words, not much is happening as of yet. And, crucially, there is no guarantee that amazing technology is useful technology.

To borrow a recent example, virtual reality headsets were amazing bits of kit. But who uses them now? Like those whose promised VR might change the world, the AI bulls might be all mouth and no trousers. 

Revolutions?

If the AI hype does have legs, though, the aforementioned Alphabet might be at the beating heart of the revolution. The tech titan has already taken a substantial stake in ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, a private company recently valued at $500bn. That’s nearly twice as big as the largest FTSE 100 firms.  

There are more strings to the Alphabet bow too, including exciting self-driving car startup Waymo already running in San Francisco. The latest data reports a third of all taxi rides in ‘Frisco’ are self-driving now. Accidents are down 91% according to one report. That’s another revolution waiting to happen, in my book. 

One glaring downside to Alphabet is that folks switching to AI for their questions may hurt Google search engine revenue. The ads and such that appear on the world’s leading internet search engine account for over half of all earnings. Large language models from other firms like ChatGPT or Grok fulfil a very similar function.

While the dotcom crash tells us it’s never easy to say who will emerge victorious in any technological revolution, I think it’s hard to look past the dominant tech giants of today. I’d say Alphabet is one to consider. 


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro.

