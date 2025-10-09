Member Login
£10k in savings? Don't let it gather dust — target a £4k annual second income

£10k in savings? Don’t let it gather dust — target a £4k annual second income

Our writer outlines a few simple methods of securing a second income by investing in dividend shares with just £10,000 in savings to start with.

Mark Hartley
If an investor has £10k of idle savings and wants to put that money to work, dividend shares are one way to aim for a second income. The idea is that certain companies pay a slice of profits to shareholders each year and, over time, they can deliver a steady flow of cash. 

Of course, not all companies are equal, so the right shares must be chosen and the risks weighed. When I hunt for dividend shares, I take time to consider the type of products or services that the company offers and whether they will still be relevant in 10 years time.

Beyond that, it’s important to assess the short-term viability of a company’s balance sheet, debt situation and cash flow.

Let’s take a look at what £10k invested in dividends could potential achieve.

How lucrative can it be?

Suppose £10,000’s invested for 20 years and the total return (price appreciation plus dividends reinvested) averages 8% a year. Over that time period, the pot would reach a point that an 8% dividend yield would equate to an annual income worth nearly £4,000.

Sure, it’s not house-buying money — but it’s a decent chunk of spare cash each year for holidays or retirement savings. Keeping in mind though, that dividends are never guaranteed and share prices can fall, so the total return could vary.

That’s why diversification matters — spreading money over several stocks rather than putting it all in one.

Aiming high — is an 8% return realistic?

An 8% average return’s ambitious but not beyond reach. Many dividend stocks yield 6% or 7%. With moderate growth added, total return might land in the 8%-9% zone.

One firm an investor might check out is Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO), the FTSE 100 mining heavyweight. Historically, it has offered yields of around 6% to 7% in good periods, though it recently trimmed its interim dividend so now its current yield’s closer to 5.7%.

Over the past decade, the mining giant’s total return has been roughly 227% — that’s about 12.9% annualised. Yet that figure hides the bumps: mining is cyclical, and Rio’s earnings swing with commodity prices. As mentioned, weak iron-ore prices and rising tariffs hit profits and prompted a dividend cut.

Other risks include the heavily regulated mining industry, past reputational controversies, and currency fluctuations. Since most of its operations are global, exchange rates can erode dividend value in GBP terms.

Weighing risk vs return

While a stock like Rio offers an intriguing mix of yield and growth, investors must weigh up risks and spread exposure. Putting £10k into dividend shares isn’t a magic trick. But it can form a credible route toward a regular second income. When compounded over decades with shares offering both yield and growth, an 8% return’s within the realm of possibility.

Still, dividends are never certain, and sectors like mining carry extra volatility. An investor should always think about balance, diversify across companies and industries, and monitor the financial and regulatory environment.

This approach offers a pathway — not a promise — to turning spare savings into a meaningful second income.


