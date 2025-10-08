Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After yesterday’s strong Q3 outlook, here’s why Shell’s sub-£28 share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £50.53…

After yesterday’s strong Q3 outlook, here’s why Shell’s sub-£28 share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £50.53…

In its 7 October Q3 outlook, Shell expects higher upstream production, increased refining margins and strong gas trading to boost its Q3 earnings.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price rose nearly 2% yesterday (7 October) on a bullish Q3 outlook.

The global oil and gas major said it projects that its key integrated gas division’s trading and optimisation will be “significantly higher than Q2 2025”.

‘Optimisation’ here refers to how well it manages these gas resources to maximise profits. This includes effectively routing liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, and storage strategies geared to market supply and demand shifts.

More specifically, Shell raised its overall Q3 gas production forecast to 910,000-950,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). Previously it was 913,000 boepd.

The ‘oil equivalent’ measure reflects the energy content of different fuels (such as gas) in terms of one crude oil barrel’s worth of energy.  

It also increased its LNG liquefaction volumes for the same period to 7m-7.4m tonnes from 6.7m.  

The firm’s upstream production (including oil and gas) is now forecast at 1.79m-1.89m boepd, up from 1.7m-1.9m boepd. Moreover, its refining margin is anticipated to be $11.60 (£8.66) per barrel in Q3, up from $8.90 in Q2.

Gauging the price-valuation gap

I found early on in investing that the best method to identify any stock’s true value is through discounted cash flow analysis.

This pinpoints the price at which any share should be trading, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In Shell’s case, it shows the shares are 45% undervalued at their £27.79 current price.

This means that their fair value is £50.53.

Secondary confirmations of this price-value gap are seen in comparisons with its competitors’ key share valuations.

For example, Shell’s 0.8 price-to-sales ratio is bottom of its peer group, which averages 2.1. These firms comprise ExxonMobil at 1.4, Chevron at 1.7, ConocoPhillips at 2, and Saudi Aramco at 3.4. So, Shell is extremely cheap on this basis as well.

What do the business fundamentals look like?

At a sectoral level, Shell’s share price tends to track the global oil benchmarks. Gas prices are also heavily influenced by these, as the two are often competing global energy sources.

The benchmarks see-saw all the time, based on the changing balance of world oil supply and demand dynamics.

Short term, the Energy Information Administration expects Brent prices to fall. Specifically, it expects a decline from an average of $68 per barrel (pb) this year to $51 pb next year.

However, longer term the International Energy Agency expects world oil supply to stagnate in 2029 and fall significantly from 2020.

On the demand side, the world’s biggest net oil and gas importer – China – is seeing strong economic growth trends. It achieved its 5% year-on-year annual economic growth target last year and has the same target this year. Q1 saw it hit the 5.4% level, and Q2 saw 5.2% — ahead of market projections of 5.1%.

A risk for Shell is an extended bearish trend in oil prices.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will grow by an average of 9.5% a year to end-2027.

And it is ultimately growth here that drives any company’s share price (and dividends) higher over time.

I believe that Shell will be no exception to this, so will increase my holding in the firm very shortly.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! But this ‘Big Short’ investor is steering clear of Legal & General shares

| Stephen Wright

In response to a recent question about Legal & General shares, Steve Eisman had some alarming advice for investors looking…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 stocks I’m considering buying for my SIPP – and this one’s top of the list!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out five FTSE 100 shares he's preparing to add to his Self-Invested Personal Pension over the coming…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

After the OpenAI deal, AMD stock could hit $300, according to Wall Street analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AMD stock just popped on the back of the OpenAI deal. However, Wall Street analysts see it going much higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A forecast dividend yield of nearly 7% and 44% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE bank stock on a 5% dip?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE banking giant has edged lower since August, following a significant rise in preceding months. So is now the…

Read more »

Older Man Reading From Tablet
Investing Articles

Here’s how much dividend income a £5,000 investment in Aviva shares could provide…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Aviva shares have had a good run recently. But even at current levels, they could generate quite a bit of…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

3 UK gold shares to consider buying as bullion prices hit $4,000

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three UK gold shares in which the underlying companies are seeing sharp rises in profitability as bullion…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Down 56% since the pandemic, could this iconic British name be the FTSE 250’s biggest bargain?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 250 is filled with some great British businesses. Is this household name one that can be bought at…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As gold hits $4,000, can Fresnillo shares keep their FTSE 100 crown?

| Andrew Mackie

Despite a more than fourfold increase in the stock price since March 2024, Andrew Mackie argues that Fresnillo shares still…

Read more »