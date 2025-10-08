Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 UK gold shares to consider buying as bullion prices hit $4,000

3 UK gold shares to consider buying as bullion prices hit $4,000

Edward Sheldon highlights three UK gold shares in which the underlying companies are seeing sharp rises in profitability as bullion prices jump.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Read More

Gold stocks are on fire right now. With gold prices rising by the day (and recently hitting $4,000 per ounce for the first time), the profits of companies producing the precious metal are soaring. Looking for UK gold shares to buy? Here are three to consider.

Pan African Resources

First up, we have Pan African Resources (LSE: PAF). This is a mid-tier miner that has operations in Africa and produced 196,527 ounces last financial year (ended 30 June).

What I like about this company is that it has very low operating costs. For its most recent financial year, its ‘all-in sustaining costs’ (AISCs) per ounce of gold were just $1,600. So at current gold prices, its profits are likely to be huge. And if gold keeps going up, the company could make even more money.

I also like the rising dividend. Currently, analysts expect a payout of US 4.5 cents per share for this financial year, more than double the payout last year. That dividend forecast translates to a yield of about 3.7%.

As for the valuation, it remains low. Currently, this stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just eight. Put all this together, and there’s a lot to like here.

Hochschild Mining

Next, we have FTSE 250 company Hochschild Mining (LSE: HOC). It mines gold (and silver) in a range of countries including Argentina, Peru, and Brazil.

Hochschild’s operating costs are a bit higher than those of Pan African Resources. For the first half of 2025, gold AISCs were $1,914 per ounce. At those cost levels, however, the company is still cleaning up. For H1, profit before tax was up 102% year on year to $140m.

One thing I like about this company is its silver exposure. This year, silver prices have actually risen more than gold prices. Note that in H1, Hochschild’s AISC for silver was just $23. That’s far lower than the silver price today (about $48).

Turning to the valuation and dividend, the P/E ratio’s 8.3 and the yield’s 1.7%, (looking at forecasts for 2026). So there’s both value and income on offer.

Caledonia Mining

Finally, check out Caledonia Mining (LSE: CMCL). It’s a smaller producer that operates in Zimbabwe. In the first half of 2025, this company produced around 40,000 ounces of gold. AISC for the period was $1,801.

Looking ahead, this company should be able to make plenty of money with the price of gold near $4,000. Currently, analysts expect the group’s net profit to amount to around $63m this year – roughly 250% higher than the figure posted last year.

At present, this stock trades on a P/E ratio of around 11.7. So it appears to be reasonably valued. The yield’s about 1.5%. So there’s a little bit of income on offer too.

The key to investing in gold stocks

While all these stocks have potential, it’s important to understand risk as there’s a lot that can go wrong. For example, equipment can break down, weather can be poor, staff can go on strike, and governments can impose new restrictive laws. So there’s no guarantee that these shares will be good investments.

I think the key for anyone buying is to size these stocks carefully with small positions. That way, potential gains can be enjoyed without being exposed to excessive risk.


