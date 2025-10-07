Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is easyJet’s sub-£5 share price now a great short-term risk/long-term reward play?

Is easyJet’s sub-£5 share price now a great short-term risk/long-term reward play?

easyJet’s share price has fallen in recent months, but if this is primarily due to short-term risk then it could be a good long-term play, in my view. So is it?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

easyJet’s (LSE: EZJ) share price had fallen 16% from its 12 December one-year traded high of £5.90.

This does not necessarily mean that it is now a bargain. It does not even necessarily mean it is more of a bargain now than it was before.

The reason why is that a stock’s price is a different measure to its value. Price is just the level the market is willing to pay at any given time. But value reflects the true worth of the underlying business.

So to ascertain whether it is, in fact, a bargain, I thoroughly examined the value proposition here.

Is there a price-to-value gap here?

The most effective method I have found to establish any stock’s fair value is discounted cash flow analysis. This identifies the price at which any stock should trade, derived from cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In easyJet’s case, it shows the shares are 55% undervalued at their current £4.68 price. Therefore, their fair value is £10.40.

This is an important number to note, as asset prices tend to converge to their fair value over time, in my experience. This consists of several years as a senior investment bank trader and decades as a private investor.

So why has the price dropped?

One recent negative factor for the price drop was the 16 September downgrade by US investment bank JP Morgan to Neutral from Overweight. This means the bank no longer expects it to outperform the sector, only to perform in line with it.

The primary reason for this move is the bank’s forecast for weaker pricing into the winter months. In my view, this is just one bank’s ratings action. And even if true, it is a very short-term factor, pertaining just to the coming months. Indeed, the bank went on to say that easyJet could still boost its medium-term earnings growth by increasing its holiday business.

Another negative factor has been Russian drone and aircraft incursions into NATO members’ airspace. If continued, this could cause changes to air travel routes that are longer and more expensive in terms of fuel costs. Again, I do not believe this will continue over the long term.

I believe a genuine risk over time is the intense competition in the sector that might reduce easyJet’s earnings.

My investment view

Aged over 50 now, I focus on stocks that generate a dividend yield of 7%+. This is because I want to increasingly live off this income while reducing my working commitments. easyJet’s dividend yield is currently 2.6%, so it is not for me on this basis.

However, if I were younger I would see the firm’s strong earnings growth prospects as a key reason to buy the stock.

More specifically, analysts forecast its earnings will increase by 10.8% a year to the end of 2027. And it is growth here that ultimately powers any firm’s stock price and dividends higher over the long term.

Given this, and the short-term factors that have pushed the share price down, I think easyJet is a classic short-term risk/long-term reward play.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1,342 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term approach and good investing could potentially turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

How realistic is this FTSE 100 growth stock’s ambitious 5-year plan?

| John Fieldsend

One of the biggest FTSE 100 names has its eyes on spectacular growth over the next five years. Is this…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Be ready for a stock market crash in 2026

| Ben McPoland

More chief executives and people on Wall Street are concerned that the stock market is currently in an artificial intelligence-inflated…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock a month ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

It's been some month for Tesla stock! Here's how the electric vehicles manufacturer performed in the last few weeks.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in JD Sports shares just 1 week ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is delighted by the recent turnaround in JD Sports shares' fortunes, but suspects the FTSE 100 stock still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Here’s why the OpenAI deal could be huge for AMD stock long term

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest news concerning AMD stock after a 24% jump yesterday and explains why things could…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Can ChatGPT help me find the best FTSE or S&P 500 stocks to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Identifying the best stocks to buy for an investment portfolio is never easy. Are generative AI apps like ChatGPT the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how much dividend income £5,000 in Legal & General shares could provide

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares sport a very high dividend yield at the moment. But how much income is on offer…

Read more »