Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 in this FTSE 100 dividend giant could make an annual passive income of £9,518! 

£10,000 in this FTSE 100 dividend giant could make an annual passive income of £9,518! 

This top-tier FTSE dividend gem delivers a whopping 8.2% yield that’s forecast to rise, which can generate enormous yearly passive income returns over time.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) has been one of my best passive income providers since I bought it in 2023. This sort of income is made with little ongoing effort on the part of the recipient.

In the case of stock dividends, the only real effort needed is to select the shares in the first place. After that, it is just a question of reviewing them periodically to ensure they are performing as they should.

How’s the firm been doing?

When I bought the stock it had a dividend yield of over 10%, which has fallen to 8.2% now.

This is simply a function of the fact that a share’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its price, given the same annual dividend.

Back in 2023 when I bought it, Phoenix Group’s share price had been affected by a mini-financial crisis. This arose from fears that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank would spark a wider financial meltdown.

I thought this extremely unlikely, given the capital-boosting measures ordered by the Bank of England after the 2007/08 financial crisis. So I took and took advantage of the bargain pricing to purchase several stocks in the UK’s financial sector. Since then, all of them – including Phoenix Group – have risen in price, so reducing their yields.

Nonetheless, the insurance and investment giant is still yielding way more than the FTSE 100 average of 3.4%. It is also significantly outperforming the 10-year UK government bond – the ‘risk-free rate’ – of 4.6%.

Moreover, analysts forecast that it will increase its dividend to 55.5p this year, 57.1p next year, and 58.9p in 2027.

This would give respective yields of 8.4%, 8.7%, and 8.9%.

What about the yearly passive income?

Using only the current 8.2% yield, another £10,000 investment by me would make £820 in first-year dividends. This would rise to £8,200 over 10 years and to £24,600 after 30 years. Thirty years is what I regard as the standard investment cycle – from 20 to possible early retirement at, say, 50.

However, these amounts could be way more if the dividends were reinvested back into the stock – known as dividend compounding. This is a similar concept to leaving interest to accrue in a regular bank savings account.

By doing this, I would make £12,642 in dividends after 10 years, rather than £8,200. After 30 years, this would increase to £106,073 instead of £24,600.

Adding in the initial £10,000 investment, the holding would be worth £116,073 by then. And this would pay me an annual passive income – from dividends – of £9,518!

My investment view

A risk to Phoenix Group is the high degree of competition in its sector that may reduce its earnings. And ultimately, it is earnings growth that powers any company’s stock price and dividends over time.

However, in Phoenix Group’s case, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will grow by a stunning 106% a year to end-2027.

Consequently, I will be buying more of the stock very shortly indeed.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

5 stocks smashing new highs in my ISA and SIPP

| Ben McPoland

This writer is enjoying the benefits of a rising market with these five shares in his ISA and SIPP. But…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1,342 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term approach and good investing could potentially turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

How realistic is this FTSE 100 growth stock’s ambitious 5-year plan?

| John Fieldsend

One of the biggest FTSE 100 names has its eyes on spectacular growth over the next five years. Is this…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Be ready for a stock market crash in 2026

| Ben McPoland

More chief executives and people on Wall Street are concerned that the stock market is currently in an artificial intelligence-inflated…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock a month ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

It's been some month for Tesla stock! Here's how the electric vehicles manufacturer performed in the last few weeks.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in JD Sports shares just 1 week ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is delighted by the recent turnaround in JD Sports shares' fortunes, but suspects the FTSE 100 stock still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Here’s why the OpenAI deal could be huge for AMD stock long term

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest news concerning AMD stock after a 24% jump yesterday and explains why things could…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Can ChatGPT help me find the best FTSE or S&P 500 stocks to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Identifying the best stocks to buy for an investment portfolio is never easy. Are generative AI apps like ChatGPT the…

Read more »