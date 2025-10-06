Member Login
The stock market in 2026: here's where the experts think it's heading

The stock market in 2026: here’s where the experts think it’s heading

Our writer takes a look at what the experts think might happen in the stock market next year and considers some stock picks for UK investors.

Mark Hartley
Mark Hartley
After a few turbulent years marked by inflation shocks, surprise rate hikes, and an AI-fuelled rally, investors could be forgiven for wondering what might come next. The stock market has bounced from optimism to fear and back again with dizzying speed.

As 2026 approaches, experts are sketching out their forecasts – and while no one’s claiming to own a crystal ball, some broad themes are starting to take shape.

The outlook for the UK stock market heading into 2026 appears cautiously optimistic. Schroders expects earnings per share to rise 3% in 2025 and a stronger 12% in 2026, hinting that corporate profits may finally regain momentum.

Citigroup has nudged its mid-2026 FTSE 100 target up to 9,700 from 9,300, suggesting modest growth. However, the bank also downgraded UK equities from Overweight to Underweight, favouring Emerging Markets instead. Analysts argue that the FTSE’s defensive tilt towards consumer staples and utilities could hold it back in a cycle where growth and AI-linked sectors dominate investor enthusiasm.

In the US, Morgan Stanley’s team expects a ‘rolling recovery.’ They point to improving corporate earnings, wider adoption of AI and a friendlier interest rate environment as potential drivers of a 12% rise in the S&P 500 by mid-2026.

Inflation in both the UK and the US remains just above target levels, keeping monetary policy on a knife-edge. Markets have priced in multiple rate cuts for 2026 but if central banks move more cautiously, stocks could struggle to maintain their current pace.

Where does this leave the UK stock market?

So how might an investor play the market if these forecasts hold true? One interesting – and perhaps surprising – FTSE 100 candidate for 2026 is BP (LSE: BP). The British oil and gas giant has had a sluggish year, barely gaining while other blue-chip stocks advanced. Yet its fundamentals still look sound.

The firm offers a dividend yield of around 5.78%, backed by four years of consistent growth and a strengthened balance sheet. It’s also on the radar of many analysts thanks to its energy exposure and efforts to diversify into renewables.

For income-seekers, BP’s steady dividends make it worth considering, particularly in an uncertain market. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 12.6, it appears attractively valued compared to some of its global peers. If energy demand holds up and cost discipline continues, there could be scope for earnings improvement.

However, energy stocks come with their share of risks. Profits can be squeezed by regulatory changes, volatile commodity prices, and geopolitical instability. Currency fluctuations also pose challenges for UK investors in global energy majors.

A safer option

For those preferring something steadier, I still think Tesco deserves a look as one of the FTSE’s more defensive plays. The supermarket’s dominant domestic position, solid margins and dependable dividends make it an attractive option if consumer inflation finally cools.

It’s not flashy, but it’s resilient – qualities that could count for a lot if 2026 turns out to be another unpredictable year for markets.

Overall, expert forecasts for 2026 suggest moderate growth, powered by easing rates and expanding profits – but with plenty of caveats attached. Whether it’s energy giants or everyday essentials, investors might want to weigh up businesses with strong cash generation, realistic valuations and the flexibility to adapt when the next market surprise inevitably arrives.


