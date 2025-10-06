Member Login
Meet the £142 millionaire-making growth stock that's crushing the market!

This niche growth stock’s transformed £10,000 into over £4.1m over the last 25 years. But even in 2025, it continues to beat the market!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to UK growth stocks, few have come close to replicating Games Workshop‘s (LSE:GAW) track record. The niche miniature manufacturer is the mastermind behind the Warhammer universes. And with the hobby evolving into a global phenomenon spanning video games, films, TV series, and books alongside the core tabletop gaming experience, the business has grown into a FTSE 100 multi-billion-pound enterprise.

To put this extreme level of success into perspective, over the last 25 years, the stock’s climbed from a share price of £1.15 to £142.30 today. And when including dividends into the mix, that translates into a total return of 41,091%!

That means anyone who put £10,000 to work in October 2000 now has over £4.1m! The question now becomes, could Games Workshop do it again?

Growth potential in 2025

For Games Workshop to deliver another 411x return, the group’s market-cap would need to reach just over £1.9trn. Sadly, that’s not a realistic assumption. However, even with its larger scale today, the business still offers significant growth potential.

The Warhammer hobby has never been more popular. With management focusing on expanding its digital presence through streaming and video games, the brand’s extending beyond the niche world of hobby wargaming. It’s attracting a much broader audience, a slice of which are seduced into the collecting and tabletop gaming hobby, where the business makes the bulk of its profits.

As such, in the last 12 months, the growth stock has jumped a further 35% – more than double that of the FTSE 100 on the back of record-breaking results.

With new digital projects in the pipeline, alongside the suspected launch of Warhammer 40,000 11th Edition in 2026, more impressive growth could be just around the corner. And overall, the consensus among institutional investors is bullish, with an average share price target of £165 by this time next year.

What could go wrong?

As previously mentioned, management’s strategy is to access a wider audience through digital content licensing. A lot of excitement’s building up surrounding its project with Amazon to develop a fully fleshed-out streaming series starring Henry Cavill.

However, this introduces some critical execution risk. For many people, the show could be a first-time introduction to the Warhammer universe. And if it turns into a flop, the strategy could backfire, harming the brand instead of bolstering it.

There’s also the more immediate threat of US tariffs. Even though North America’s a key market, Games Workshop manufactures all of its miniatures in Nottingham and has warned of a £10m-£12m profit headwind as a result of the shifting trade policy.

Pairing this with another expected slowdown in licensing earnings compared to a year ago, the group’s premium valuation could be tested.

The bottom line

As a millionaire-making growth stock, Games Workshop has bolstered the wealth of many British investors who spotted its potential early. And looking ahead, I remain cautiously optimistic that the business will continue to do so over the long run.

The near-term challenges and tough comparables in licensing might trigger short-term volatility. But should that happen, I’ll certainly be considering increasing my existing position.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

