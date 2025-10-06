How much money have FTSE 250 investors made over the last 20 years? Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how some have turned £20,000 into £1.8m!

Here’s how much money you could have made by investing £20,000 in the FTSE 250

As the UK’s flagship growth index, the FTSE 250 has historically delivered significantly larger gains compared to the more popular FTSE 100 over the long run. That’s not entirely surprising given that small and medium-sized businesses have more room to grow.

So, just how much money have investors made over the years with this index?

Crunching the numbers

The long-term average performance of the FTSE 250 is approximately 11% per year since its inception. That means anyone who put £20,000 to work back in 1992 now has roughly £742,000. However, for those who invested at a later date, the annualised returns haven’t been as impressive.

More recently, smaller businesses have struggled compared to larger established enterprises, given their dependence on the UK economy. And it’s no secret that Britain’s economic growth hasn’t exactly been gangbusters of late. As such, the growth index has struggled to keep up with its historical momentum.

Investment Date Total Return Annualised Return Portfolio Value 5 Years Ago +49.3% 8.3% £30,244 10 Years Ago +70.4% 5.5% £34,621 15 Years Ago +240.3% 8.5% £71,253 20 Years Ago +394.8% 8.3% £104,587

Maximising returns

While achieving a near-8% return over the last 15 to 20 years is hardly anything to scoff at, it pales in comparison to what some FTSE 250 stocks have achieved during that time.

Take Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) as a prime example to consider. Today, investors know it as a leading FTSE 100 equipment rental business serving industries such as the construction and utilities sectors. But back in September 2005, it was still a young enterprise that had just crossed the milestone of joining the FTSE 250 index.

Investors who saw the potential of the young equipment rental market and put £20,000 to work in Ashtead shares, reinvesting dividends along the way, have gone on to earn jaw-dropping returns. In fact, long-term shareholders have reaped a ginormous 5,845% gain. That’s the equivalent of a 22.7% annualised return – enough to transform £20,000 into £1.8m!

Still worth considering?

With so much growth under its belt, it’s unrealistic to expect Ashtead to deliver another near-6,000% gain over the next two decades. After all, that would make it one of the largest businesses in the world with a market cap of over £1.2trn.

Nevertheless, the business still has some strong tailwinds at its back. The secular demand for construction equipment in North America, particularly as the US invests heavily in revamping its national infrastructure, paves the way for strong long-term demand. And while higher interest rates have caused several large-scale projects to be delayed, that might soon start to change now that the Federal Reserve has begun cutting rates.

Of course, this also highlights the cyclical nature of this business. Over the last four years, Ashtead shares have remained pretty flat due to its high dependence on the non-residential construction sector. And with competition heating up, there’s growing concern of potential pressure on its profit margins due to weaker pricing power.

The bottom line

Ashtead continues to be a top-notch enterprise in my mind – just not one that is likely to deliver another round of transformative gains. And while they’re difficult to spot, there are several companies in the FTSE 250 I suspect have the potential to deliver Ashtead-like returns over the next two decades.