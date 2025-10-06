Member Login
3 outstanding growth stocks UK investors have probably never heard of

Away from the AI spotlight, here are three super-consistent growth stocks that have been quietly getting the job done for long-term investors.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been top-of-mind for growth investors for some time – and for good reason. But there are also outstanding businesses in other sectors and industries.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), AMETEK (NYSE:AME), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) don’t make headlines like Nvidia or Tesla. Their winning formula however, has produced spectacular results.

Dover

Dover’s a collection of industrial equipment businesses. Its strategy is to acquire new subsidiaries and then encourage further growth by giving managers autonomy to run their operations.

This allows firms to be more responsive to customer needs without having to go through a central committee. But it can also increase the risk that comes with acquisitions.

This means Dover has to be very careful not to pay too much for new subsidiaries. Over the last 10 years however, its track record in this regard has been outstanding.

Over the period, earnings per share have grown at 15% a year and returns on equity have consistently been above 20%. That’s outstanding, which is why the stock’s up 250%.

Illinois Tool Works

Like Dover, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is an industrial conglomerate that uses acquisitions to drive its growth. But there are some important differences in terms of its focus and strategy.

The firm takes a more active approach with its subsidiaries – looking to simplify operations and focus on core areas. And this gives it scope to pay slightly higher acquisition multiples.

It does however, also create a potential risk. Making operational changes to try and generate growth can create cultural issues between the central office and the subsidiary.

The company’s size can make it hard to find enough deals to maintain its previous rapid growth. But investors who bought the stock 10 years ago have more than tripled their money. 

AMETEK

AMETEK’s yet another decentralised conglomerate that has used intelligent acquisitions to generate outstanding shareholder returns. As a result, the stock’s up 228% over the last decade.

The firm prioritises durability over growth in new subsidiaries. And this helps it find opportunities where competition is limited, allowing it to pay lower multiples to bring them in.

The downside to this approach means AMETEK needs a steady stream of new opportunities to keep growing. It also means integration difficulties can’t easily be offset by stronger organic growth.

But its focus on components that are essential, specialised, but inexpensive helps reduce the natural cyclicality risk. And this is something long-term investors have benefitted from.

There’s a theme here…

Dover, ITW, and AMETEK don’t get the same attention AI stocks do. But they’ve all found a strategy that has delivered sustained results over the long term.

Acquiring smaller companies and developing them has been a winning formula. There are subtle differences in their approaches, but all three have delivered outstanding returns for investors.

There are always risks, but a formula for long-term success isn’t always easy to find. So I think growth investors should have all three on their radars.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

