Don't have much cash to invest? Consider using a SIPP to build long-term wealth

Don’t have much cash to invest? Consider using a SIPP to build long-term wealth

With generous tax relief, a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) can be a powerful weapon to grow your retirement fund.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

Soaring living costs in the UK are leaving us with less and less money to buy shares. For many investors, products like the Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) are a godsend for building long-term wealth.

Offering tax relief of 20% to 45%, these popular investment products provide an extra financial boost for Britons to grow their portfolios. With that extra cash, the snowball accelerates more rapidly, as the additional money enhances the compounding effect.

There are some drawbacks, like a restriction on withdrawals before the age of 55 (rising to 57 from 2028) and tax liabilities on drawdowns. These can be significant disadvantages compared to the Stocks and Shares ISA, another widely used tax-efficient product.

Yet, the cash boost on offer can still make them no-brainer products to consider.

Tax relief boost

The average adult in Britain has £514 to invest each month, according to Shepherds Friendly. But of course this amount can vary wildly depending on individual circumstances.

Let’s say someone has half of this amount to invest in shares each month (£257). If they can achieve an average annual return of 9%, they’d have a portfolio worth £470,501 after 30 years.

That’s substantially below the £941,002 that a £514 monthly investment would create.

Not even the use of a SIPP can make up this gap. Yet, it can still make a substantial difference to one’s standard of living in retirement.

With 20% tax relief applied, our investor would have a portfolio of £564,601. With 45% tax relief, that moves to £682,227. Both of those are quite a leap from that £470,000 a non-SIPP user would have made.

Targeting a 9% return

Of course that sort of return isn’t guaranteed, even with the SIPP’s tax benefits. Stock markets can go up and down and there’s no certainty of making more money than one puts in.

However, with a diversified portfolio, I’m confident this sort of return is possible over the long term. Indeed, Moneyfacts data shows the average Stocks and Shares ISA — which also protects from capital gains and dividend taxes like a SIPP — has delivered an annual return of 9.6% since 2015.

Investors can boost their chances of making a return like this by diversifying their portfolios to reduce risk and maximise investment opportunities. One quick and easy way to achieve this can be by buying an index tracker fund like the iShares FTSE 250 ETF (LSE:MIDD).

This product instantly spreads one’s capital across hundreds of UK mid-cap growth shares. Not only does this provide potential for robust capital gains. It also opens the door to sustained passive income (the index currently has a 3.4% dividend yield, higher than the FTSE 100‘s 3.2%).

A high weighting (44%) of the fund is tied up financial services companies today, creating potential turbulence if the UK and global economies come under pressure. But it also opens the door to long-term growth as the sector rapidly grows.

Exposure to other sectors (like industrials, real estate, consumer goods, and utilities) helps to offset this allocation.

With their enormous tax benefits, SIPPs can significantly help investors can maximise the returns they make from high-performing UK stocks like this.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

