Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At a 15-year low, are Tate & Lyle shares a screaming buy?

At a 15-year low, are Tate & Lyle shares a screaming buy?

Tate & Lyle shares have fallen 18% this week, but the company looks well-positioned to take advantage of a long-term shift towards healthy eating.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) share price hits its lowest levels since 2009, AJ Bell investors have been buying. But is the stock a durable long-term opportunity or a trap?

The stock is one of the FTSE 250’s worst performers so far this year and a profit warning just sent the share price even lower. From a long-term perspective, though, there’s a lot to like.

Healthy eating

I don’t think I can imagine a business I’d like to be in less right now than sugar. It’s a commodity product where I think the market is in decline as consumers shift towards healthier choices. 

Fortunately, that’s not what Tate & Lyle does any more – it sold off its sugar refining business back in 2010. In fact, it’s kind of the opposite these days. 

The firm’s products are focused on things like protein and low-calorie sweeteners. And it’s actively working to help food producers reduce the amount of sugar in their products. 

Despite this, the stock hasn’t been a success recently. The firm has returned £1.27 in dividends per share since 2020, but this hasn’t been nearly enough to offset a £4.18 drop in the share price.

Why is the stock down?

Earlier this week, Tate & Lyle warned that revenues and profits are set to be lower in the first half of its financial year. The reason is relatively simple – demand has been weak. 

This largely looks like a macroeconomic issue. In a tough environment, consumers are reducing their consumption volumes and shifting towards cheaper alternatives. 

As a result, food manufacturers are buying less in the way of ingredients. The firm is doing what it can to offset this, but sales are stil likely to be lower than the previous year.

This highlights an important cyclical risk, which it might be easy to miss in the context of a food business. And investors haven’t responded well to the news, which is why the stock is down. 

Competitive strengths

Consumers can’t reduce their food intake forever, though, and Tate & Lyle does seem to be on to a long-term trend with the move to healthier eating. And it has a number of key strengths. 

Its specialist expertise and existing relationships with major food manufacturers is a big positive. The scale of its operations also gives it an advantage when it comes to acquisition opportunities.

The firm’s move to acquire CP Kelco last year is a good example. Tate & Lyle’s global reach gives it an immediate opportunity to expand the business into new markets. 

Given this – and the long-term demand for food products that comes from a growing population – it’s easy to see why investors have been buying the stock. And then there’s the dividend.

Time to buy?

As a result of the latest decline, Tate & Lyle shares come with an unusually high dividend yield. That can be a sign of a business in distress, but I don’t think that’s the case here. 

The company looks like it’s well-positioned to benefit from a long-term shift towards healthy eating. And I think that means investors should think seriously about taking advantage of the dip.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to target a passive income of £2,000 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how small but regular contributions to a SIPP or Stocks and Shares ISA can help to build…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the date of the next stock market crash

| John Fieldsend

The doomsayers are warning of a stock market crash. Can the wise oracle of ChatGPT predict the exact date of…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much should be put in a SIPP when aiming for a £30,000 passive income?

| Mark Hartley

When considering UK shares to invest in for retirement, here’s how much may be needed to target a five-figure passive…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Experts say these are the 5 most popular British stocks to buy in October

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Here are the most popular stocks to buy in Britain right now, according to the team at AJ Bell, but…

Read more »

A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise
Investing Articles

How much money should you put in a SIPP to earn a monthly passive income of £1,000?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even at 40 with no savings, using a SIPP can help build a large retirement nest egg, generating a passive…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Down 66%, this FTSE stock offers a 14.2% dividend yield for investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This struggling IT talent provider has suffered some painful losses, but with a massive dividend yield, should investors consider taking…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 money-losing mistakes that novice dividend stock investors often make

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Dividend stocks can be great sources of income. However, to be successful with this style of investing, one needs to…

Read more »

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

How to aim for £20,000 extra income while working full-time by investing in stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to try and turn money from a nine-to-five job into an extra income stream? Zaven Boyrazian explains how with…

Read more »