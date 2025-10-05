Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 top growth stocks to consider buying for an ISA in October

2 top growth stocks to consider buying for an ISA in October

Looking for ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA? This writer highlights two growth stocks that are both down by double digits.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Little pumpkins and mandarines with painted faces for Halloween on wooden background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Parts of the stock market appear to be in a bubble right now, especially speculative AI and meme stocks. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ISA opportunities out there for patient, long-term investors.

Here are two growth shares that I think are worth checking out today.

Musk backlash

Let’s start with the most topical, which is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). As I type, the stock has fallen over 14% since the start of July.

In recent days, Netflix has come under fire from Elon Musk, who has repeatedly urged followers to boycott the platform. This relates to a transgender character in an animated show from two years ago.

Now, Musk obviously has a very large presence on social media, so it’s theoretically possible that a couple of million outraged followers could cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

However, my suspicion is that this won’t make much of a dent. At the end of 2024, when the company stopped reporting user growth, it had over 301m subscribers worldwide.

Besides, all this has probably come too late to impact Q3 numbers. It may show up in Q4 figures if this story rumbles on, but the main growth driver at Netflix nowadays is ad revenue. And that’s unlikely to stop rolling in over this issue, in my opinion.

Strong growth

Later this year, Netflix will air the final season of Stranger Things and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Will fans really boycott such shows because of a transgender-related row on X? Possibly. But again, I reckon none of this matters to the long-term investment case.

In Q2, revenue rose 16% to $11.1bn. The operating margin came in at a very healthy 34.1%, while the full-year revenue forecast was increased slightly to $44.8bn-$45.2bn. That would represent solid growth of 15%-16%.

Advertising revenue is forecast to double this year, while the cheaper ad-supported tier should tempt in more subscribers as the long winter nights set in. Speaking of which, I’m going to watch House of Guinness over the weekend.

Netflix stock isn’t cheap (it never has been). But at 36 times next year’s earnings — falling below 30 by 2027 — I wouldn’t call it obviously overpriced. I only see Netflix getting stronger.

Rising sportswear star

The second growth stock I reckon is worth a look is On Holding (NYSE:ONON). This is the Roger Federer-backed premium sportswear brand.

The share price is down 30% since the end of May.

Now, it’s worth highlighting that this probably relates to the ongoing tariff uncertainty and weak sales across the sportswear industry. These both add an element of risk moving forward.

Despite this challenging backdrop, On is managing to grow at a rapid clip. In Q2, sales surged worldwide, resulting in a 32% increase overall (38.2% on a constant currency basis). Margins actually increased due to the firm’s premium pricing strategy.

For the full year, management expects sales to increase at least 31%. And the company sees a massive future opportunity to increase its apparel/accessories sales, as well as its share of the global premium footwear market.

As for valuation, we’re looking at a forward earnings multiple of around 27. That’s not very expensive for a profitable firm growing its top line at more than 30%!

As such, I plan to buy this growth stock for my ISA in the coming days.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended On Holding. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

A 9.6% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Legal & General shares through to 2027

| Royston Wild

Dividends on Legal & General shares have risen in nine of the last 10 years. Can they continue growing? Royston…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Saving £226 a month? Here’s how you could build long-term ISA wealth

| Royston Wild

Large tax benefits mean the Individual Savings Account (ISA) is a great way to create a retirement fund. Here's one…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Don’t have much cash to invest? Consider using a SIPP to build long-term wealth

| Royston Wild

With generous tax relief, a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) can be a powerful weapon to grow your retirement fund.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Dividend yields above 9%! Here are 3 top UK shares to consider

| Royston Wild

I'm expecting these high-yield UK dividend shares to deliver a market-beating passive income for years to come. Here's why.

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

How’s how someone could start buying shares with 5% of their salary

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to start buying shares with one twentieth of one's earnings? This writer explains how a would-be investor…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a pension income of £999 a month?

| Harvey Jones

When building up in a retirement pot in a Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP, it pays to have a target…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

This blue-chip FTSE 100 share offers a dividend yield of 9.1%. Is there a catch?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a well-known dividend share that currently yields over 9% and weighs some of its attractions --…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 2,927% in five years! Could the Rolls-Royce share price achieve the same by 2031?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane unpicks some of the reasons the Rolls-Royce share price has been flying in recent years -- and considers…

Read more »