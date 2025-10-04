Earning passive income by buying dividend shares can be lucrative. Our writer explains some of the variables that can affect returns.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,300 monthly passive income?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Putting money into dividend shares is one way to try and earn a passive income. The thinking goes that, thanks to companies paying dividends to their shareholders, investors could potentially earn money without having to work for it. Is that true?

With FTSE 100 companies alone paying out well over £1bn a week on average in dividends, a lot of people do indeed earn sizeable passive income streams using the approach.

Setting a target

How much passive income might be generated depends on a few key factors. In the short term it is a function of how much is invested and at what dividend yield.

Yield is what you ought to earn as an investor, expressed as a percentage of what you invest. So for example, a 5% yield means earning £5 a year on each £100 invested.

£1,300 a month adds up to £15,600 a year. At a 10% yield, that would require an investment of £156k. But a 10% yield is unusually high (the FTSE 100 average is currently 3.3%). With a 5% yield, for example, hitting that target would require £312k.

A couple of snags – and a possible solution

You may immediately see a couple of possible problems with that. First, few people have a spare £356k lying around. Even if they did, the standard annual contribution allowance for an ISA is £20k.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

So an alternative approach is to build the amount over time. Investing £20k a year and compounding at 5% annually, it would take 12 years for the portfolio to grow large enough that a 5% dividend yield would generate £1,300 in passive income each month.

If the yield was higher, that timeline would be shortened. In the current market I do think a 6% or 7% yield while sticking to blue-chip shares is possible. However, to err on the side of caution, in my example I use the more modest 5% figure.

Finding shares to buy

As no dividend is ever guaranteed, it is important to diversify across different investments. One dividend share I think passive income investors should consider is Mondi (LSE: MNDI).

Given that the share price has tumbled 44% in five years, while the FTSE 100 index of which it is part has gone up 60% in that period, I ought to explain why I think it is worth considering!

As a packaging group, Mondi has been hurt by higher costs and weaker demand damaging profitability in the industry in general versus a few years ago.

But Mondi remains solidly profitable. Its first half showed year-on-year revenue growth. The company has a large global footprint in an industry where the high cost of setting up factories and supply chains can act as a barrier to entry for rivals.

From a passive income perspective, the 5.8% yield looks attractive to me. After that five-year share price fall, I see the current price as attractive.

Getting started

Of course, choosing the right shares is an important part of any passive income plan based on earning dividends. But fees and costs like commissions can eat into earnings. So it is also worth taking time to evaluate carefully the different options when it comes to choosing a Stocks and Shares ISA.