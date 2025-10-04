Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a SIPP to target a pension income of £999 a month?

When building up in a retirement pot in a Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP, it pays to have a target in mind when deciding how much to invest.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A SIPP can be a great way to build a pot of money for retirement. A key reason is that the government effectively tops up pension contributions through tax relief.

For a basic rate 20% taxpayer, every £100 invested only costs £80, falling to £60 for a higher rate 40% taxpayer. On top of that, dividends and capital gains grow tax-free. Currently, a quarter of the pension pot can be withdrawn free of income tax from age 55 (rising to 57 from 2028).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Building a passive retirement income

So how much would an investor need to save to grab a passive income of £999 a month? That’s nearly £12,000 a year, and while it isn’t enough to retire in luxury, it could help to build a solid foundation for a comfortable lifestyle.

Using the classic 4% safe withdrawal rule, a second income of £999 a month would require a pot of around £300,000. A saver could reach that target in 25 years by putting around £370 a month into their SIPP, assuming a 7% annual growth rate. With 40% tax relief, the monthly outlay falls to £222.

Over decades, the combination of tax relief and compound growth can make hitting £300,000 a realistic prospect for disciplined investors. Especially those who increase their contributions over time, and throw in the odd lump sum when they have one to hand.

I’ve built my own SIPP around a mix of FTSE 100 stocks, balancing potential share price growth with dividend income to create a passive income stream.

Housebuilding stocks look cheap

One company I’m keeping an eye on is FTSE 250-listed housebuilder Bellway (LSE: BWY). Like many stocks in this sector, it has struggled lately.

The Bellway share price is down around 20% over the past year, but it’s now showing signs of recovery, rising more than 10% in the last month.

Bellway offers a modest dividend yield of 2.15%, lower than peers like FTSE 100 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which yields around 9%, but it could still play a role in a diversified SIPP.

On 12 August, the Bellway board reported strong home completions and an average selling price ahead of guidance. Net cash turned positive, giving it flexibility to expand its landbank.

Like every housebuilder, it faces problems, as many potential buyers struggle with affordability, due to high house prices and the cost-of-living crisis. A few interest rate cuts could quickly change that, by reducing mortgage costs. But with inflation still well above the Bank of England target, we may have to be patient.

Bellway shares look decent value, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 18. Analysts are optimistic. Consensus forecasts a one-year share price of 3,162p. If correct, that’s a potential 25% jump from today’s 2,512p. Forecasts are little more than educated guesses, but I still think the stock is well worth considering for patient long-term investors.

Housebuilders like Bellway offer potential capital growth alongside dividends, but they’re cyclical and sensitive to economic swings. Exposure to a mix of other stocks and sectors can smooth returns while contributing to long-term wealth.

With discipline and patience, £999 a month from a SIPP isn’t a pipe dream. It’s achievable, but it won’t happen overnight. The sooner investors crack on, the better.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

